The case against Joe Louis Hernandez, address unavailable, who has been charged with sexual battery, has been reset until January, according to court documents.
The case was originally set for trial the week of Nov. 8 in Union County Circuit Court.
Hernandez’ trial date has been reset to Monday, Jan. 24.
The request for the continuance, filed Friday, Nov. 5 by Hernandez’ defense attorney Tim Tucker of New Albany, asked that trial be reset for the following reasons, according to a copy of the continuance document.
The state, represented by ADAs Tiffany Kilpatrick and Mickey Mallett, opposed the motion.
The motion indicated Tucker received newly provided information of at least three individuals that could be sources of the DNA alleged to identify Hernandez as the perpetrator of a crime.
Tucker also indicated in the motion the new information required him to seek a continuance to serve the interests of justice and to be able to effectively represent his client.
Tucker also indicated that with the newly discovered information, it “was prudent and served the interests of justice“ to request funds to hire a consultant qualified to advise Tucker in the proper protocols and interpretation of the tendered DNA and analysis expected to be offered by the state in their case against Hernandez.
Judge Kent Smith found the request to be “well taken” and granted it.
Tucker will be required to disclose the names given to him as possible contributors of the DNA.
Tucker will also be required to file the proper paperwork for the funds to hire the DNA consultant.