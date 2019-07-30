Schedules will be available for the 2019/20 School Year on July 31. In order to receive your schedule early you must bring two proofs of residency, one which must be either a utility bill or driver’s license.
Students must pay any outstanding fees before receiving their schedule.
A schedule change form will be available at schedule pick-up for any needed schedule changes.
Students can pick up their schedules during the following time slots:
July 31:
12th Grade schedule pick up-- 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
11th Grade schedule pick up--11 a.m.-1 p m.
10th Grade schedule pick up--1 p.m.-3 p.m.
9th Graders will receive their schedules at Camp Freshman on Aug. 5