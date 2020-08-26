The long anticipated arrival of the 2020 fall sports season is here upon us as the week of August 23 sees the return of volleyball and football. The last time any of our teams played another school in any sport was way back in mid-March which was over five months ago.
It only seems fitting that a county rivalry matchup in volleyball got the season started as East Union traveled to face West Union on the hardwood.
Tuesday, Ingomar was set to host Pine Grove in their season opener while Myrtle played host to North Pontotoc.
New Albany will open their season on Thursday, August 27 with a Division1-4A match with Highway 15 rival, North Pontotoc.
Two of our football teams will hit the gridiron on Friday in scrimmages. The regular season then begins on September 4.
New Albany will host Nettleton to kick off their season while East Union will host New Albany's 1-4A rival, Ripley.
Please remember the restrictions that are in place for all extracurricular activities that Governor Tate Reeves mandated in an executive order. Here is the post so I don't mess up and leave something out.
"Due to the coronavirus situation in Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves issued and executive order that is in effect from August 17 through August 31 which limits the number of guests (fans) per student participating in an extracurricular event to just two people. He also mentioned that it could be "more likely than not" extended."
All attendees that are allowed entrance into a sporting event will be required to wear a mask and social distance.
There also could be limits set on those who travel to away games for the various sports as well. So many questions and so few answers at the present since we have the Governor, State Board of Health, MHSAA, weighing in on the situation.
I'm not saying this to demean any of the above, I'm just stating the obvious that there are a considerable amount of unknowns regarding not only sports, but various other activities. Hopefully the dust will soon settle and we will be able to see things more clearly.
Meanwhile the best thing for us to do is remember Proverbs 3:5,6 and make daily application to our lives during these uncertain days: "Trust in the LORD with all your heart And do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He will make your paths straight."