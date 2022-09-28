Several months of quiet negotiations by city officials have paid off and the result will be high-speed internet service available to all New Albany Light, Gas and Water electric customers.
This will also lead to improved electric power service to customers with fewer outages and faster response to trouble calls.
The New Albany electric department will be in partnership with ACE Fiber, a subsidiary of Alcorn County Electric Power Association.
City officials had been stymied by an old law that prevented city-owned utility companies from providing internet service, although electric cooperatives are allowed to do so.
What the New Albany utility can, and will, do is build a high-speed network within the system for grid modernization and to help with economic development. That will allow remote control of substations, switches and voltage regulators, for instance.
“In an outage situation, to some extent it will help the system ‘heal itself,’” light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox said. “It will isolate outages and let us know when we have trouble.”
Now, when trouble occurs in the system, crews have to physically go to the substation to see what the problem is and then often physically examine lines to identify what is wrong.
With the new system, those trips usually will not be needed and workers can take care of many problems essentially from their smartphones.
Once the city utility builds it system, it can lease the excess fiber usage available to ACE Fiber, which will then sell accessibility to individual customers and provide the extra needed electronics.
“We hope to start building the network after the first of the year,” Mattox said. He estimated it will take about 18 months to do all the work but ACE Fiber may be able to start adding customers after six months.
The benefit to customers will be the availability of high-speed internet service at speeds of up to two gigabits/second (the system is capable of up to 10 gigabits). Mattox said pricing is available on the ACE Fiber website but a fast 1 gigabit plan will cost $79.99 per month and there will be no installation fee. Two gigabits costs $99.99 and a more modest 200 megabit plan is $59.99.
Mattox said the project will cost about $19 million but the lease fees should cover the interest on the bonds used.
“This won’t affect customer rates,” Mattox said.
The New Albany utility is applying for federal grant money to help but the next step is to create a detailed design for the network.
The lease agreement will only provide internet service to those in the New Albany Light, Gas and Water Department service area, which includes New Albany and parts of Union, Benton, Tippah and Marshall Counties.
The neighboring other utilities that serve parts of Union County - Tombigbee Electric Power Association, Pontotoc Electric Power Association, Northeast Mississippi Electric Power Association and Tippah Electric Power Association - will provide internet service in their areas but the result is that every household in Union County will have access to high-speed service, Mattox said.
ACE Fiber has been providing fiber broadband services to its membership in Alcorn County for two years.
The internet service provider, currently serving nearly 7,000 subscribers in Alcorn County, was one of the first service providers in America to offer 10 gigabit symmetrical broadband to 100 percent of its service territory. After completing the mainline build to envelop the entirety of Alcorn County in less than two years, the for-profit, wholly owned subsidiary of Alcorn County Electric Power Association has its sights set on increasing the scale of its network operations by utilizing excess fiber that will be built by NALGW for the purposes of grid modernization.
“We are very fortunate to have an opportunity to scale our network by leveraging the infrastructure that will be built by New Albany Light, Gas and Water,” said ACE Fiber’s CEO, Eddie Howard. “The partnership we are creating will benefit both Alcorn and Union Counties, respectively.”
Alcorn County Electric Power Association is one of seventeen electric cooperatives in Mississippi that formed either a subsidiary or a division, with the purposes of providing broadband services to their electric membership. As of the end of August, those cooperatives have invested over $650 million, running over 21,000 miles of fiber-optic cable, and serving over 80,000 homes and businesses.
“We have seen that the fiber infrastructure that is being built by the electric cooperatives has proven to be superior to what the incumbent providers have been offering for far too long,” said Sean McGrath, Chief Financial Officer with ACE Fiber. “New Albany and Corinth are very similar in a lot of ways. We feel like we had a good game plan for Corinth and that we can replicate that in New Albany by offering a world-class internet service, backed up by a customer service experience that is second to none.”
