The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi, two of which will be in Union County
Work will begin soon on five miles of State Route 9 in Union County from State Route 178 to State Route 348. The lottery-funded project includes base repair, mill and overlay. The $4.1 million project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi of Jackson. Work is expected to be completed in fall 2023.
A $4 million project encompasses 19 miles of safety improvements in Union and Prentiss counties including tree clearing, shoulder widening, rumble stripe and sign upgrades. Also included in the project is 6.5 miles of mill and overlay in Prentiss County. Clearing, dig-outs and scrub seal has been completed and paving will begin soon. The project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi. Work is expected to be completed summer 2023.
"We've got a long way to go before we can say that we are catching up,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, northern transportation district. “We have much more maintenance and repair to do. Therefore, we are constantly updating and expanding our list of needs. Please drivers, be especially watchful when approaching and driving through work zones."
“I'm pleased to see progress on these projects in northeast Mississippi,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “This work will enhance mobility, boost safety and positively impact economic growth and development—meaning better quality of life for Mississippians. I ask that drivers be extra careful while traveling in and around work zones.”
In other announcements:
- A second lottery-funded project is nearing completion for the mill and overlay of 7 miles of U.S. 82 in Webster County. Mainline paving is complete and shoulder work is underway. The $8.7 million project was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company of Byhalia. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
- A $17.4 million project in Chicksasaw and Monroe Counties on 5.5 miles of U.S. 45A is underway and includes a mill and overlay from south of State Route 8 in Monroe County to the Chickasaw County line. The contract was awarded to Falcon Contracting Company, Inc of Columbus. Work is expected to be completed fall 2023.
- A $6.5 million project will soon begin on State Route 25 in Itawamba County that encompasses intersection upgrades including signal additions and enhancements and turn lanes north and south of the I-22 interchange. The contract was awarded to Cook & Sons Inc of Smithville. Work is expected to be completed spring 2024
- A $17.6 million project in Winston County includes a combination of full depth reclamation and mill and overlay of State Route 25 from Attala County to 1.3 miles north of Platsburg Road and mill and overlay of State Route 19 from Neshoba County to Attala County. State Route 19 paving has been completed and paving continues on State Route 25. The contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, of Brookhaven. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
- A project is nearing completion for preservation work on a bridge on State Route 14 west of Louisville in Winston County. The project encompassed bearing replacement, spall repair, drain hole retrofitting, bridge end approach repair, hydro-demolition and bridge deck overlay. The $817,000 project was awarded to Gibson & Associates of Balch Springs, Texas. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
Highway work zones are meant to protect the traveling public and the highway workers on the side of the road. Highway work zones can be found throughout the state and often present unfamiliar traffic conditions. Examples of common work zones found on Mississippi highways and a complete list of tips can be found at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.
