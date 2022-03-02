A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
New Albany fire crews were dispatched at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, to reports of a house fire at 802 South Hilldale.
Crews were on the scene in just under four minutes and reported smoke coming from a bedroom. Crews entered the front door and extinguished a fire in the bedroom.
Considerable fire damage was done to the bedroom, with smoke and heat damage throughout the structure.
An ambulance was requested to the scene for minor injuries that were treated on the scene to two residents of the home.
No other injuries were reported, and the scene was brought under control in about 15 minutes.
The cause of the fire was ruled accidental involving a wall gas heater and some plastic coming in contact with it.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
