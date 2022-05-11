The Rainey Restaurant received an unusual “tip” this past week from one of its patrons.
Instead of 20 percent of the cost of a meal, Corinth businessman Sandy Williams presented restaurant owners with a historic artifact tied to the restaurant’s namesake.
Williams, owner of the Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Group, also owns land that was once part of the extensive Paul Rainey estate. When he spends time there, he sometimes eats at The Rainey and has an interest in its history.
In connection with the estate he came into possession of an oil portrait of Paul Rainey. What was unusual about the portrait, he said, was that it showed Rainey in a British army uniform.
Williams said that Rainey had wanted to enlist in the U. S. Army for World War I but was turned down due to a heart murmur. Undaunted, Rainey tried the British Army with better luck and some qualifications. They would accept him as an officer if he was willing to finance his own ambulance corps, which he did.
What Williams presented for display at the restaurant was a high-resolution copy of the original oil, along with information about British-Canadian poet Robert W. Service, who also served in ambulance corps, wrote in a series of war poems about an ambulance named “Priscilla,” which obviously was Rainey’s due to Service’s comments about the owner being one of the world’s coal barons.
Williams suggested that if the portrait ever ceases to be displayed in the restaurant that it should be donated to the Union County Heritage Museum.
Williams is known for community service, having recently received the Red Raspberry Award from the Regional Rehab Center and the Northeast Mississippi Community Leadership Award by the CREATE Foundation, among other honors.