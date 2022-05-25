Union County sports was the theme of the 2020 annual meeting of the Union County Historical Society, resuming after two missed years due to the Covid pandemic.
The focus was on the new Sporting Life permanent exhibit to be opened later this year. Society board president Jim Henson emphasized that although the area’s most prominent sports will be featured, other activities such as hunting, fishing, even archery will not be neglected in the exhibit. “It’s absolutely fantastic,” he said of the exhibit and the support already given by the community in providing information and items.
The exhibit will be broken into two parts: one covering the period from about 1900 to World War II and the second though the major school consolidation that occurred in the early 1960s.
Museum director Jill Smith pointed out that they are still seeking nominees for individuals or teams to be included, and that the process will continue once the exhibit is open. “We will always be adding people from time to time,” she said.
In conjunction with the theme, the guest speaker was Daily Journal sportswriter Parrish Alford, who has covered sports in this area for the past 28 years.
The Louisiana native said at first he was not aware of “anything north of I-10,” but gradually learned more about Mississippi and North Mississippi sports in particular after hearing about some player named Stroud. He expressed his early fondness for the grand slam and hope that it could be revived.
“I loved sports but I wasn’t that good,” he said, thinking he might be able to coach, or write about sports. He made his decision, thinking he “could be the one doing the writing and not the one being criticized.”
After moving to the Journal, he encounter a bane of print sportswriters at a Union
County game. A woman sitting beside him began conversation and asking questions about his work until she apparently became somewhat bored, asking, “When is Will Kohlmeier going to get here?”
He indignantly replied that he would be staying for the entire game, after the game, talking with the coaches, talking with the players and writing a full story while Will would stay 10 minutes, shoot a little video and leave. It was not clear that the woman was impressed or swayed but Alford said he and Kohlmeir are now friends.
Alford reminisced about some of the games he had covered and noted that he is now mostly associated with college sports, especially Ole Miss. “But I covered Mississippi State for six years before that,” he said.
Alford said Mississippi teams, with the right circumstances, can win SEC championships and that the relatively new transfer portal will give state teams more of a chance to connect with talented athletes. He said dealing with the NIL that allows paying college athletes is less clear and that some legislation may be needed to help.
The historical society annual meeting is when the Golden Hammer Award is presented to an individual or group who have contributed to the society in some outstanding or continuing way.
Because of the Covid pandemic, no awards were presented the past two years; that was made up for Friday.
The 2022 award was presented to the VISTA Project of the McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement at the University of Mississippi. The project places VISTA members to serve at partner organizations and advance the shared mission of fighting poverty and improving quality of life for all Mississippians. The museum has been a beneficiary of the program.
The 2021 award was presented to the Historic Northside Garden Club, which has participated in many volunteer efforts for the museum but, in particular, purchased two sets of banners placed on poles to delineate the museum district.
The 2020 award was presented to Steve Robbins, who Smith said had helped keep the society on track and on budget, as well as providing a wealth of unusual items.
Smith said anyone is welcome to nominate men and women who have distinguished themselves in Union County amateur or professional sports or contributed to sports. Forms are available at the museum.