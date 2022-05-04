The Annual Meeting of the Union County Historical Society will be on Friday at noon, May 20, at the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in New Albany.
The luncheon will feature guest speaker Parrish Alford, newspaper columnist with the NE Mississippi Daily Journal, and this year’s theme relates to sports due to the museum’s new Sporting Life Exhibit that will be unveiled this year.
Alford has worked in sports at The Daily Journal since 1993, first as a copy editor and high school sports reporter. He’s covered Mississippi State (1996-2002) or Ole Miss (2002-2022) for the last quarter century plus a little.
He arrived in Mississippi in 1989 as assistant sports editor and later sports editor for The Meridian Star. Before Mississippi he graduated from Denham Springs (La.) High School and Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe.
Currently, Parrish is The Journal’s sports columnist and college sports editor as he directs college coverage and oversees MSU and Ole Miss beat writers. He is the husband of Laurie, the father of Emily and Kyle and the father-in-law of Mary Morgan.
“Due to COVID, two years have passed since we have been able to host the annual meeting. We are grateful that we can do so this year, “said Jill Smith, museum director.
Members of the society have free admittance to the luncheon and program, for others the cost is $15.
This is the 31st birthday of the society, which sprang out of the city celebrating its 150th birthday in 1991. More than three decades later a lot of work and accomplishments have been made thanks to the support of the community.
“Please join us for the annual meeting and help us celebrate 31 years,” Smith said. “Don’t forget to call and tell us you’re coming so we can order lunch for you!”