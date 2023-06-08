New Albany firefighters were dispatched at 3:42 p.m. and were on scene at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, to a residential structure fire on Hobson Street.
Upon arrival fire was beginning to break through the roof area of the one-floor frame house, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
Crews attacked the fire very aggressively and brought it under control quickly, the chief said.
The structure suffered heavy damage to its east end and moderate and light damage further away from the burning portion of the structure.
The cause/point of origin was accidental and in the ceiling, attic area of the home, the fire chief said.
The structure was an in-progress property under renovation owned by Modern Antiquity Homes. No one was inside at the time and there were no injuries.
Firefighters secured from the scene about 5:16 p.m.
"There were no injuries to civilian or firefighting personnel. The main problem we encountered was a live electrical line which had broken loose from the structure and fallen on the ground causing arcing and danger to our crews. We had to be extremely careful until LG&W came out and removed the threat from our scene.
“The water department also came out and started opening up certain hydrants to assist in preventing excessively discolored water to citizens in that area.
“Some calls we have it seems everything just does not go in our favor, and then you have calls like this that everything we did and worked on went 100 percent for us. You never know what the actual outcome will be, you know how and what you train for, but reality sometimes does not cooperate with us.
“I was extremely proud of the crews on our last two structure fires we had. This one and the Kimberly Drive fire Saturday morning are what we train on and the training showed. The crews were extremely efficient and fast in bringing the scenes under control,” Chief Whiteside said.
In other news from the New Albany Fire Department:
— Lieutenant Randy Stacy accepted his new call sign and position at the department effective Thursday, June 1.
FD3 will be responsible for Community Risk Reduction activities and inspections.
Said Chief Whiteside: “This is a new position here at NAFD, and it shows a commitment from the Mayor and Board to build a better, safer, and more informed community. We welcome Lt. Stacy to his new responsibilities and wish him well.
“Feel free to contact Randy at 662-534-1000 or 662-534-6514. Randy will be stationed at our station 2 on South Denton Road,” Chief Whiteside said.
—C-Shift and Community Risk Reduction Officer Stacy recently held a fire safety class with the Church of Christ children earlier this week.
—Deputy Chief Mark Sides was recently elected Northeast District Vice President of the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association.
He will join others on the Association’s Executive Board and represent the district for all fire departments of the Northeast District.
This position shows a commitment from Deputy Chief Sides, NAFD, departments he will represent, New Albany’s Mayor, Board of Aldermen, and the fire services statewide to make this area a better place to visit, protect, recruit, retain, and serve as an ambassador for Mississippi, Chief Whiteside said this week.
Deputy Chief Sides also sits as a member of the Mississippi Minimum Standards Board for Fire Services, and was previously a member of the Mississippi Fire Training Chiefs board.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.