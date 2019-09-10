For years the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers and Union County Extension Office have helped start off the season with their annual Holiday Street event.
This year they are doing it a little differently.
“A Joyous Christmas” will be held at the Ladies Building one day only, Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Past holiday streets have been for two days but organizers decided one would be enough with the extended hours.
As usual, their popular lunch will be served, but this year the food will not be available for only a few hours. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and those attending the event will have the choice of the traditional turkey and dressing meal with drink and dessert for $8 or vegetable soup and cornbread with drink and dessert for $6.
Included in the day will be demonstrations of various crafts, the country store with items for sale, the annual cookbooks and some door prizes will be given away.
For more information call the Union County Extension Office at 662-534-1916 or 1917.