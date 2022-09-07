Hollywood is coming to New Albany.
More accurately, Hollywood has pretty much come to Baldwyn and New Albany is reaping some of the benefits.
This weekend, New Albany will be one of the premiere screening sites for “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis.” The movie was produced by, and is the embodiment of a dream of, Baldwyn resident Clark Richey.
To my embarrassment, I didn’t know anything about Mr. Richey until fairly recently. He is known in New Albany, though. He has been part of the Cotton States baseball league with friend Sam Creekmore and the City of New Albany uses trash containers manufactured by his company, Quail Ridge Engineering, for instance.
The term “Renaissance Man” sometimes gets tossed around too lightly, but with Richey, you get the idea.
He says he “backed into” the entertainment business but fortunately has the engineering business as a way to support his true loves. Along the way he has restored Baldwyn’s old Claude Gentry Theatre and other buildings to benefit his hometown. He said the town needed performance space as well as shops and eateries so he decided to do it himself.
(Fortunately, I should note, New Albany has some entrepreneurs as well and I hope some announcements concerning exciting new projects will be forthcoming, but I digress.)
His movie speculates on the death of Meriwether Lewis, one-half of the famous Lewis and Clark exploration duo who covered much of the western wilderness. Lewis died north of here on the Natchez Trace, then the only route north through the wilderness from New Orleans to Nashville, and the circumstances can certainly be called mysterious.
Richey, a dedicated history buff, said the movie is historically accurate in presenting the death from different viewpoints, other than one tiny aspect concerning the narrator – a tiny bit of dramatic license.
What Richey has done through determination, as well as apparently good planning and management, is create a movie with Hollywood production values on a budget of less than 10 percent of even a modest traditional feature film’s. Before being officially premiered, the movie has garnered awards in New York, Tampa, Montreal, Los Angeles and Reims, France and other places.
What is admirable to me is that he has focused on local history (history that, by the way, is relatively little-known), produced the movie locally with local talent as much as possible and with Mississippi funding.
Six Shooter Studios, his production company, already has another feature in the planning stage. He said he will have more to say about that later (The Six Shooter studio name, by the way, apparently comes from western play-turned-movie he and friends made and the logo can be seen as both the cylinder of a revolver and as a movie reel).
Is a movie about millionaire Paul Rainey in the works some day? Richey didn’t address that, alas, but his eyes lit up talking about the stories saying John Wilkes Booth was not killed in a tobacco barn but escaped to live out his days in the Baldwyn-Guntown area. He has plenty of other ideas as well.
The movie will premiere here Friday, Sept. 9 following the official premiere in Tampa, Fla. the evening before. A special screening will follow here at the Cine’ Saturday, complete with a reception meet-and-greet as well as a filmmaker question-and-answer session with some of the cast and producers. See the story elsewhere in this issue. Ticket information is at www.magnoliaciviccenter.com.
I hope our community can maintain a good relationship with Mr. Richey because I feel he’s just getting started. North Mississippi has had a few brushes with the movie industry while most productions have been seen farther South. Six Shooter Studios may be changing that.
We do have some folks locally with the vision, enthusiasm and capability to follow through on their own dreams, but we can always use more.
Richey said he wrote the screenplay for the movie during the Covid pandemic when there was little else to do. That’s noteworthy but even more fascinating: he said he actually wrote nine screenplays during that time. One wonders what will come of those other eight.
Go see “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis.”
