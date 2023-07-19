While it might seem unlikely, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA movie and TV strikes have directly affected New Albany. Those strikes are by writers and actors concerning the impact the move toward streaming video services has had on income and work opportunities.
The effect on New Albany is to cause an indefinite postponement of Clark Richey and Six Shooter Studios plans to make a movie here next week.
Taping was to take place throughout the week at the Magnolia Civic Center and culminate with a live performance open to the public Friday, July 28, which would also be taped.
Richey had planned to tape a one-man performance by author Frank Blocker titled “Southern Gothic Novel: The Aberdeen Incident.”
“Regrettably, the announcement of a SAG-AFTRA strike yesterday has impacted our production,” Richey said in an email to those involved in the production. “Our film is already affiliated with SAG under a SAG Ultra Low Budget Performance Agreement. In light of the strike, we have elected to postpone the production of Southern Gothic Novel. We will re-engage the project 1) as soon as the strike is lifted or 2) if we are able to obtain an ‘interim’ agreement with SAG as an independent producer which will allow us to move forward.”
Richey produced and directed a movie about the mystery surrounding the death of explorer Lewis Meriwether with the area premiere being held at the Magnolia Civic Center this past year.
“Southern Gothic” was to basically be a live comedy special.
“But we’ve added additional opening scenes and closing scenes to the material to create, I would say, an excellent Halloween release,” Richey added in announcing the project.
His hope is to create a feature film that would be viable for distribution into streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime. His feature, “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis,” is available on Amazon Prime now.
He saw “Southern Gothic,” which was nominated for a national drama award, about 12 years ago. He decided he wanted to make a movie out of it for several reasons, not just because Aberdeen is the setting.
Part of the reason was timing. Richey was in the process of development in his hometown of Baldwyn which included the creation of the Claude Gentry Theatre, which seats 90.
Another reason was Blocker’s skills.
“I was just impressed with the talent that Frank had, his ability to take an audience into a story using only his voice and his body,” Richey said at the time. “It was 17 characters and he seamlessly performs those characters. He interacts with himself. His performance was very impressive to me and I wanted to have my community exposed to that type of talent, that type of entertainment so it was one of the things that prompted me to move forward with this project.”
Still another reason was opportunity.
“We’ve gotten involved in the filmmaking business and we just got done with “Mysterious Circumstance; The Death of Meriwether Lewis,” he said. “We’re working on other projects in a similar vein to that, but we have an opportunity, we have a window here in 2023 that we can produce something between the more major projects that we were working on. I felt that this was something that we could wrap our heads around and get a nice 20-person crew in and we can produce something that’s very entertaining, very compelling and it not be a two-month shoot in the middle of nowhere with horses and dogs and chickens and everything else.”
The show is comedic, Richey said, “But I want to have the feel around the show to have a film noire feeling to it, a darkness, shadows, mystery, old 1930s mystery thriller kind of movie feel.”
Any announcement concerning rescheduling the production will, of course, depend on the related strikes.
Anyone who has already purchased tickets for the July 28 performance should get in touch with the Magnolia Civic Center at www.magnoliatheatrenewalbany.com or New Albany Main Street at 662-534-3438.
