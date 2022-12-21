People told David and Tammy Hollis of New Albany not to go to the other side of the tracks.
But they jumped the tracks anyway, and now they love it, they said this week.
The Hollises are home flippers — folks who renovate old homes and then sell them — who mostly work in the city’s historic North Side.
“When we first started flipping in New Albany we had several people tell us we did not want to go to the North Side, the ‘other side of the tracks.’
“But when it was time to find our second house we kept getting drawn in that direction,” Tammy Hollis recalled this week.
“When Frankie McMillian (our real estate agent) told us about the house on Alabama Street we immediately said no because it was located “across the track.”
“We took the next few days to drive around the neighborhood and check out the area for ourselves,” she said.
“We saw neighbors outside walking their dogs and visiting with other neighbors in their front yards. It was quite honestly a very comfortable feeling.
“We felt the Northside area may have, in the past, been a not-so-great place to live but I think that has definitely changed,” she said.
Added David: “The houses in Northside are older but have SO MUCH character and charm that you just can’t find in a newer house.
“We love it so much, after our first house on Oak Street we jumped the tracks and never went back. To date, we have completed the flip of four houses in Northside, are about to complete our 5th and have one home waiting on its opportunity to become amazing again,” he said.
The Hollises’ goal is to always finish each home to the level that will allow them to say to one another, “I want to live here!”
Added Tammy: “Of course, every business must earn a profit to stay in business but that isn’t our first priority. We rebuild our homes with products we would like to have in our own home.
“We know we could flip the houses using cheaper faucets, cheaper cabinets, vanities, flooring, etc. but we just do not want to do that. We would rather make less profit and know that when we pass these keys on to the next homeowner they can rest assured this home is done to the very best of our ability with quality products and an even higher quality workmanship.”
The Hollises do what they do for three main reasons, they said this week. (1) So that they can work together every day. (2) To create a phenomenal house for a wonderful family and finally (3) to make a profit.
Helping rehabilitate the older neighborhoods and bringing everybody else’s property values up is definitely a byproduct of restoring homes in any neighborhood, they said.
“But to be honest, I think the neighbors in the Northside area have a different reason for why they make it a point to stop by and talk to us on regular basis.
“Sooo many of them just say thank you. I don’t think for one minute they are thanking us for increasing their property values. I think they truly care for their neighborhood and want it to be beautiful and vibrant again,” Tammy said.
What qualifies as an older house the Hollises would upgrade?
Said David: “We are usually drawn to homes built in the early 1900’s. They have so much character and are usually in just bad enough condition that we can get them at a price point that allows us to do what makes us happy and bring joy to the next generation of families who get to live in them.
“Our first house, located at 427 Oak Street, was built in 1930 but was in worse shape than our second house, located at 204 Alabama Street, which was built in 1911. Both houses brought their own challenges but both had their own unique charm about them that allowed us to bring them back to life in a way no one else could.”
What’s a red flag to them —homes they wouldn’t consider and why?
“We go into every home with an open mind but obviously if termites have eaten the majority of the foundation we probably couldn’t rebuild that back with the bones of the original house.
“If the house is in such disrepair that we would need to start over from the ground up, we couldn’t take that one on,” Tammy said
“We like to be able to show the original character of our homes (from the 12-foot ceilings to the original wood found under those 12-foot ceiling tiles).
“Many of these homes have beautiful wood flooring under the 40-year-old carpet and hidden fireplaces behind closed in walls. We uncover and refinish the old, ragged character and bring it back to life. We can’t accomplish this if the starting point is too badly disturbed,” she said.
What are the pitfalls of this line of work? “The only pitfall we have come across has been finding the right team of contractors to help us with every stage of the process.
“Luckily, we have our core contractor, Roberts Electrical and Plumbing, who has been with us from the beginning.
“Others have been a little more difficult to locate. We want to believe in the integrity of people. We want to believe that people say what they mean and do what they say because that’s how we conduct ourselves.
“I feel like the Lord continues to bless our business because even when we’ve been handed a mess we’ve pushed forward and successfully finished the house to the level we originally intended despite the mess,” David said.
What suggestions do the Hollises have for a would-be renovator?
Said Tammy: “You would be surprised how many people tell me they have always wanted to flip houses when they find out we are doing this.
“Every time I hear it, I always say, “You can do it! You just have to find the right team to help you.”
“For married couples looking to get into this business, I say go for it too. Be ready to laugh your way through it and be open to each other’s grand ideas that sometimes don’t make a lick of sense and sometimes just aren’t possible.
“David and I work very well together. I tell clients and friends all the time, if I can dream it, he can build it. David is also an innovator on his own. He has created and built many structures within our houses — things you won’t find in any other house on the market. We love doing this and I believe it shows in our work,” she said.
What do the Hollises most enjoy about their line of work?
“Our favorite part, hands down, is working together every single day. Life couldn’t be any better in that respect.
“From a business perspective, our favorite part for sure is being able to bring these once-very-loved homes back to life and then find the right buyer who will fall in love with them all over again.
“Once we’ve completed our rehab on these homes they usually have all the ‘new’ items of the typical new house (electrical, plumbing, HVAC, appliances) but with all the character and charm of an older home that the new home could never have. This alone, in my humble opinion, makes them the superior purchase,” David said.
And what do they least enjoy? “Overall, I’m in love with the whole process. The contractor integrity piece isn’t a super fun part but we are resolved to deal with that in the best way possible until we can find our whole team. We are well on our way and feel confident we will find everyone soon,” Tammy said.
The Hollises are newcomers to “flipping,” but their business has taken off like a house afire — but hopefully that structure not one of their renovation projects.
“We bought our first house on Oak Street in January 2020. We are now on our 6th house, three years later.
“We fully intend on doing this till we can’t do it anymore. Our goal, in the next year, is to have a full-time crew that can do all that needs to be done to flip a house from beginning to end. With a great crew we can do most anything,” she. said.
The Hollises say they love every single house they’ve rehabbed but the one they are most proud of, and most known for, is the one on Alabama Street.
“We removed walls in both the upstairs and downstairs to allow for an open concept throughout the house. David built a unique structure between the living and dining room and we turned two bedrooms downstairs into a master suite with a large walk-in shower, freestanding soaker tub and beautiful fireplace.
“We took a chance and painted the exterior a paint mixture from Benjamin Moore called soot and witching hour. It sure made for a showplace looking house,” Tammy recalled.
“In addition to this one, I think the house we had the most work to do on was the house on Oak Street which makes it one of our most favorite flips as well.
“The whole backside of this house was falling off when we purchased it. We removed it, added a new kitchen and a spiral staircase leading to a downstairs bedroom with its own wooden outdoor deck.
“Really, all of our houses have been special in their own way and will always hold a special place in our hearts for their very own reasons,” she said.
The Hollises see a Biblical connection to what they do, in terms of making the world better for passing this way.
“ I pray every day for guidance and strength to conduct our business in a way that exemplifies integrity and grace. I want every person who purchases one of our homes to know their house was built to the best of our ability. Nothing’s hidden, nothing’s done just good enough to get by. Our reputation is all we have and we are solely responsible for its good name,” Tammy said.
Just like the houses they restore, the Hollises also have their own unique background story, Tammy said this week.
“I am a CPA by trade and David owned his own outdoor kitchen business for 25 years. In 2017, we met through the Eharmony dating website and the rest is history in the making.
“We got married in October of 2019 and bought our first flip house in January 2020,” she said.
“David and I were both raised in and around the Memphis area. I graduated from Memphis Catholic High School; David from Germantown High.
“I moved to Montgomery, Alabama with my first husband and had two children. David married his first wife, had two children and stayed in Germantown.
“I graduated from Auburn University with a degree in accounting; David started his outdoor kitchen business, Structures Unlimited. Twenty-seven years later we were both single and found one another.
“We were sitting on the back porch one day just gabbing about life and one of us mentioned flipping houses.
“At that point, we both knew that would be our new-found direction on this road together. We started looking at homes on craigslist and found one located in New Albany . . . and so the journey began,” Tammy said.
How the couple looks at flipping their houses is true to their heart and who they are as a couple.
“We LOVE the open concept, where families can be together. We love a farmhouse/modern style in most all our rooms. Stained wood openings, ceilings and floors to us means cozy, comfy family time.
“We mix in granite countertops, tile and gas ranges to throw in some modern amenities but still leave the house feeling like a home. We want nothing but the best for our buyers and pray they love their new home as much as we do,” she concluded.
