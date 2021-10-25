Home gardeners learn hints for improving own yards and gardens By J. Lynn West Editor Lynn West Author email Oct 25, 2021 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Union County Master Gardeners had a capacity crowd of well over 100 registered participants at their “Day of Education” program at the Union County Fairgrounds Friday.Gardening fans from Union and other area counties met in the Ladies Building to hear a variety of speakers provide hints on improving their own gardens and yards at home.Landscape Architect Bob Mercier talked about ways to get the most from outdoor spaces.“Earth Lady” columnist and author Margaret Gratz spoke about “Bird, Bees and Butterflies” next and also had signed copies of her books available for sale.Dr. Jeff Wilson, State Master Gardener Program Coordinator, gave an update on the program during a box lunch and then retired horticultural professor Gail Barton talked about Color in the Garden.Horticulturist Robert Ballard, owner of Camp Creek Native Plant, closed the program telling the group about use of native plants in the garden.The program was also supported by the Mississippi State University Extension Service and the UNITE Foundation. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Garden Gardener Gardening Robert Ballard Gail Barton Crowd Hint Jeff Wilson Lynn West Author email Follow Lynn West Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 73° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Plentiful sunshine. High 73F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: October 25, 2021 @ 12:20 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Home gardeners learn hints for improving own yards and gardens 28 min ago New Albany Renasant named Best Big Bank in state by Newsweek 56 min ago East Union Top Shots of Union County XC Meet 1 hr ago East Union Bulldogs Fumble Away Senior Night Against Cougars 4 hrs ago East Union Urchins stay perfect in division, defeat Potts Camp Oct 22, 2021 East Union East Union wins MHSAA girls middle school title Oct 22, 2021 Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists