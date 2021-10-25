The Union County Master Gardeners had a capacity crowd of well over 100 registered participants at their “Day of Education” program at the Union County Fairgrounds Friday.

Gardening fans from Union and other area counties met in the Ladies Building to hear a variety of speakers provide hints on improving their own gardens and yards at home.

Landscape Architect Bob Mercier talked about ways to get the most from outdoor spaces.

“Earth Lady” columnist and author Margaret Gratz spoke about “Bird, Bees and Butterflies” next and also had signed copies of her books available for sale.

Dr. Jeff Wilson, State Master Gardener Program Coordinator, gave an update on the program during a box lunch and then retired horticultural professor Gail Barton talked about Color in the Garden.

Horticulturist Robert Ballard, owner of Camp Creek Native Plant, closed the program telling the group about use of native plants in the garden.

The program was also supported by the Mississippi State University Extension Service and the UNITE Foundation.

