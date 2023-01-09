INGOMAR — Imani Lewis, 20, of Tupelo, is charged with grand larceny of more than $5,000 after authorities say she stole money from an elderly Ingomar couple while employed as a home health care worker, Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said this week.
Lewis is free on $30,000 bond pending further action in the case, which will be presented to the Union County Grand Jury in March for possible indictment.
The sheriff said Lewis went to the couple’s house on CR 94 on Christmas Eve day.
She recently started work for the company and had been there one time previously.
She wasn’t scheduled to return to the couple’s house on the day she did. When she left, the couple soon realized their money — estimated to be $10,000-$12,000 cash — was gone and notified authorities.
Investigators brought Lewis in for questioning last week, but she denied having been at the couple’s house that day.
Investigation soon proved she had, however, the sheriff said.
“We found out everything she told us was false. We picked her back up and gave her the opportunity to be truthful. She still denied any involvement, so we charged her this morning, January 5.
“People who prey on elderly vulnerable adults really make me mad,” the sheriff said.
The couple who was victimized was appreciative of quick action on their case, the sheriff said.
“The wife told me whoever took their money cleaned them out and didn’t leave them a dollar.
“I told her I hoped that if there is a conviction in connection with this case, that person would be required to make restitution.”
