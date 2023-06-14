New Albany firefighters called out before dawn Saturday, June 3, to a structure fire said the family pet was the smoke alarm that let a father and daughter safely escape the fire that destroyed their home, firefighters said this week.
The homeowner agreed.
Firefighters dispatched about 12:22 a.m. arrived on scene in two minutes from dispatch to the Anthony Russell mobile home at 808 Kimberly Drive. They found smoke and fire pouring from a bedroom window, and quickly insured there was no one in the 12-70 ft. single wide home.
One crew entered the burning structure, but had difficulty reaching the area afire and was quickly driven out. They soon re-entered and did their best to fight the blaze, but the home and its contents were a total loss, New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said.
Russell’s daughter, Alliee Joe, 8, complained of smoke inhalation to EMS personnel, and she was transported to the Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was treated and released Sunday, June 4.
There were no injuries to firefighters.
“We’ve examined the scene, and there’s no reason to think the fire was anything but accidental. The home did have smoke alarms, but they didn’t go off, and we’re not sure why,” the fire chief said.
Anthony credited his dog, Yasha Russell, a five-month-old female pit bull, with saving his and his daughter’s life.
“We were asleep in the living room. The fire began in the breaker box in my daughter’s bedroom. My dog woke my daughter up, and my daughter got to me in the dark and smoke. I grabbed her and the dog, and we all got out safely. It was a pure blessing. If my dog hadn’t woke her up we’d all have died,” he said late Tuesday morning.
His ex-wife, Natasha Russell, is letting him stay with her and Alliee Joe in the Wallerville area. “I’m thankful she’s offered me a place to stay until we figure something out,” Anthony said.
Chief Whiteside said there was a great neighborhood response to the fire. “Everyone pitched in to help the family, and we secured from the scene about 3:06 that morning.”
The New Albany Fire Department partners with the Red Cross and the State Fire Marshal’s Office to provide smoke detectors free of charge to area residents.
Firefighters will also check the devices upon request to insure they work. “We don’t want to see anyone be a part of a tragedy that could have been prevented,” Chief Whiteside said.
To get started, contact Risk Reduction officer Randy Stacey at the New Albany Fire Department at 662-534-4711.
“If you need smoke detectors, give us a call. We’ll put them in, check them, and be grinning ear to ear all the while,” the chief said.
