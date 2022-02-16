Last year, students were forced into virtual learning by the pandemic. Life was disrupted during a global shutdown and parents were left to navigate their children’s online instruction without a lot of resources to help them.
However, there was a silver lining for some parents - COVID-19 acted as a catalyst for many parents whose children were struggling in public school. Many discovered the benefits of homeschooling and how much easier it was than they’d previous imagined. In Mississippi, the rate of homeschooling families jumped from 3.4 percent in April to 15 percent in September, according to the U.S Census Bureau.
Eight years ago, I took the plunge into homeschooling my children. It wasn’t an easy decision, and I had little support, but it has been the best decision I’ve ever made for their education.
At the time, I had three sons in public school. The oldest one had been an overachieving honor student from his first day in kindergarten. School was easy for him. He had no anxiety about testing, always performed above average, and never got into trouble. He was considered the “perfect” student, so he thrived in that environment.
The younger of the three, however, was the opposite. He learned differently than other students and required more personalized instruction. He is extremely smart, but his test scores simply didn’t illustrate that. Therefore, he was thrown into remediation programs that he really didn’t need and, as a result did not receive the instruction that he did.
This, of course, led to behavior problems. Ask any teacher and they will confirm that kids had rather be labeled the “bad” kid rather than risk being labeled a “dumb” one by his peers. He spent more time in the hallway than in the classroom, which accomplished very little learning.
My middle son was very high performing on tests and got good grades, but he struggled with social issues. There were several instances of well-documented bullying, but nothing was being done about it by the school.
After an ISS write-up because his hair was considered to be “too long” by administration, although it broke no handbook rules and didn’t disrupt his learning in the least, I withdrew the younger two and began homeschooling them.
I must stress that my decision to homeschool and to continue to homeschool is not a criticism of public school. I taught in public school and have the utmost respect for teachers and school staff, and my oldest son graduated with honors from public school. It simply boils down to what was best for my children’s specific learning needs.
One of the first questions that I heard from well-meaning family members and friends is, “How will they get socialized if they aren’t in school?”
Contrary to popular belief, homeschooled kids actually have plenty of access to social interactions, extracurricular activities, and online classes as public schooled students, but without drawbacks like the hyperfocus on testing and the immense pressure to perform highly. When I made the decision to homeschool, things looked much different than they do today. We had bi-weekly nature classes, weekly storytime with crafts and friends, geography and reading fairs, gymnastics, archery, ballroom dance classes, science classes at HealthWorks! and other regular activities with fellow homeschoolers.
We had field trips to museums, the zoo, pumpkin patch, field days at the park, and holiday parties. Our homeschool group even hosts a yearly prom.
The pandemic has, admittedly, put a huge dent in much of that. Some of the places that we visited every week have shut their doors for good, so the options for social activities are more limited than they used to be. Needless to say, though, my children have never missed out on social interactions as a result of being homeschooled.
Homeschooling looks different for every family. Mississippi has some of the most lenient laws in the country regarding homeschooling, and parents here are generally free to teach their children how and what they want with little government interference.
The homeschooling law in Mississippi is super easy to follow! No required subjects - homeschoolers are free to teach their children whatever they want to learn. Many families follow the state’s guidelines, but it’s not required.
There are no required number of days or hours. Homeschoolers don't have to teach for 180 days, like in public schools, therefore attendance records are not required. Most homeschoolers will tell you that learning takes place 365 days per year. No testing is required. Not by the state, not by the parent, not by anyone. Homeschoolers don't even have to give their child grades if they don't want to. I did not keep grades until my kids got to the high school level and had decided that they wanted to attend college.
The child's work won't be evaluated by anyone, and there are no graduation requirements. Homeschoolers in Mississippi are not required follow the graduation requirements set forth by the Mississippi Department of Education, and the parent is able to set their own requirements for graduation.
However, if there's chance that the child will attend college after being homeschooled, he or she should take the classes that colleges want to see on a transcript! All college and universities have their entrance requirements posted on their websites, and those guidelines should be followed when creating high school courses.
Colleges and universities ask for a notarized transcript made by the parent. There is a common myth that homeschoolers are required to take the GED for college entrance, but all that is required other than their transcript is that they take the ACT.
My middle son completed all of his high school work in two years and was a full-time college student at the age of 16, and he earned an ACT scholarship that paid for his tuition.
There are hundreds of online programs, textbooks and curricula that you can order, and out all of the families that I know who homeschool, no two do it the same way. You could spend thousands of dollars per year on a prepared curriculum or spend none at all. Parents or guardians do not need to have specialized training or a teaching degree to teach their own children. The most important aspect is that kids get personalized learning, and that should be taken into account when deciding what curriculum to use, if they decide to use one at all.
Simply trying to do public school at home defeats the purpose and greatly diminishes the advantages of choosing to homeschool. I fell into this trap myself, and I’ve had to recognize that it’s OK to pivot, if needed. We have changed the way that we homeschool many times over so that I can meet my children’s needs. I have a degree in elementary education and taught in public schools, so when I began homeschooling my children, I had to get out of a public-school mentality.
For the first few months, we went strictly by the curriculum standards put forth by the Mississippi Department of Education and had “class” from 8 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon. This led to a lot of frustration, both for me and my own kids. I finally realized that I was doing my kids a disservice by not catering to their specific learning needs. What I was doing was giving them a one-size-fits-all education, rather than focusing on their unique strengths and weaknesses.
What I found when we relaxed a little bit was that they have the ability to learn much more if we break everything in smaller sessions and add in more hands-on learning, which every piece of peer-reviewed literature will tell is how children learn the best.
All these years later, we’ve finally found our groove and do most of our book work in an hour or so while sitting at the kitchen counter while we prepare dinner. However, most of their learning takes place in a real-world setting, like learning fractions with measuring cups or taking a nature walk to learn about flora and fauna.
We utilize a variety of resources and every day is different. We might be doing experiments with science kits we find on Amazon on Tuesday and reading about, or watching a documentary about, a foreign country the next day. I try to integrate subjects together and we often do projects that have both a reading lesson and an art or science lesson all in one.
We try to stay away from simply doing worksheets. As the saying goes, “No student has ever or will be passionate about a worksheet.” I have found this to be true. Children learn the best when what they are interested about what they are learning about and when the learning applies to their own world.
Many parents worry about being able to teach subjects that they are not strong in. My teaching background is in English, and I personally struggled with math in high school and college. Thankfully, there are a ton of online resources for those subjects, and many are free. My sons both learned Algebra with a website called Khan Academy, and it didn’t cost one cent.
Although homeschooling is not the best choice for every family, more and more parents are beginning to find that it is the best choice for their children. Because of school closings, lockdowns, and quarantine procedures, for the first time ever parents have had the chance to observe their children’s education on an up-close level, and many of them are deciding that they want more personalized learning options for their children.
It can be a great option for children who do not learn well in the one-size-fits-all curriculum that is seen in public school classrooms and can allow those students who are sometimes left behind in that environment to thrive. It also gives parents the ability to take charge of what their kids learn and how they learn it. My kids are all over the place as far as grade levels. My nine-year-old daughter is on level with reading and math, but performs well above level on science. If we were stuck in one set curriculum, she might miss out on valuable advancement opportunities in the subjects where she excels, or get behind in areas where she struggles. One valuable lesson that I’ve learned is to meet my children where they are. Homeschooling gives me the ability to do that.
Questions or comments? Feel free to reach out at brandy.watson@journalinc.com