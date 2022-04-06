Local LHC Group hospice agencies—Heart of Hospice, Halcyon Hospice and Baptist Hospice—said they were honored to recognize National Vietnam War Veterans Day with a Welcome Home event to celebrate the region’s Vietnam veterans and ensure they are welcomed home the way they have always deserved.
On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the hospice teams welcomed home Vietnam veterans with a come-and-go ceremony, including a special pinning. The event was held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Magnolia Civic Center at 127 West Bankhead Street. All veterans who served in Vietnam, as well as their loved ones, were invited to join.
Organizers said a steady stream of veterans came to the event throughout the day and several shared their wartime experiences.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is a day to recognize the sacrifices made by veterans and their families during the Vietnam War. It is designed to honor the many men and women who served but did not receive a proper welcome home when they returned to the United States due to the unpopularity of the war. These veterans are recognized on this day as the last U.S. troops left south Vietnam on March 29, 1973.
The organizers said they plan to make this an annual event.
