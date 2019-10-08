Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County will host a free community health fair on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 7 to 9 a.m. in the hospital’s front lobby.
Offerings include free flu vaccines; body mass index assessments; blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose screenings; and coronary risk factor assessments.
Also, thanks to the hospital’s partnership with the Mississippi Kidney Foundation, attendees will have the chance to undergo a free blood test to determine if they have kidney disease. The test is a finger prick which measures eGRF and creatinine, two major indicators of kidney function.
“We are committed to raising the collective health of the community,” said Walter Grace, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County. “Free events, such as this health fair, allow community members to get an accurate picture of their overall health, which can help them make informed decisions about lifestyle changes.”
To find out more about the event, please call 662-538-2613.
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades. Baptist Union County became the first hospital in Mississippi to earn five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction. The Chartis Center for Rural Health also recognized the hospital as one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the country.