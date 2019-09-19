BMH donates to library
By J. Lynn West Editor

Baptist Memorial Hospital recently donated $1,000 to help construct a building to house the bicycles the Union County Library now allows people to check out free. Work on the building should start soon. From left are Baptist Administrator and CEO Walter Grace, library board members Glen Duckworth and Gwyn Pennebaker, and Library Director Sissy Bullock. There is no fee but patrons must sign a waiver against injury and leave a driver’s license at the library to check out a children’s or adult bike..

