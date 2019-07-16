Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, located at 200 Hwy 30 West, will host a free back-to-school health fair for children 12 years and younger on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9 – 11:30 a.m.
The event will include free health screenings, medical clinics, a dental clinic, health tips, safety information, a teddy bear clinic and other community resources. Fire trucks, ambulances, a helicopter and other emergency vehicles will be available for tour, and experts will provide car seat safety information. Free backpacks and refreshments will also be available.
“We look forward to hosting the back-to-school health fair every year,” said Walter Grace, CEO and administrator of Baptist Union County. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for Baptist Union County to partner with other community agencies to help prepare our children for a safe and healthy school year.”
Registration stations will be set up in the front lobby and behind the hospital. For more information, please call 662-538-2613 or visit unioncounty.baptistonline.org.
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades. Most notably, Baptist Union County became the first hospital in Mississippi to earn five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the hospital’s quality, outcomes, safety and patient satisfaction. The Chartis Center for Rural Health also recognized the hospital as one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the country.