There will be no Hotbed Classic for local prep basketball enthusiasts this year. The New Albany Kiwanis Club decided that it was in best interests if the event was not held in 2021 due to the coronavirus.
Here is the statement that was released on January 5:
"The New Albany Kiwanis Club has CANCELED the ‘21 Hotbed Classic due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID & the health risk to our players, coaches, our fans, our sponsors, our volunteers & club members who staff the event. Plans are being made for an even bigger event in 2022."
David Goode, Hotbed Classic event coordinator for the the Kiwanis Club shared his perspective for the cancellation: "It was a difficult decision, but we just couldn't come up with a way to keep everybody safe and still have the event. We are already looking for teams for the 2022 Hotbed Classic and our date for next year is January 22, 2022."