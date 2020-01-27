By Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
NEW ALBANY – East Union rode DeJuan Hubbard’s productive first half to a 76-62 victory over Alcorn Central in Saturday’s 29th Kiwanis Hotbed Classic.
Hubbard, a senior guard, scored 20 points in the first half to help the Urchins build a 44-29 lead. He was 7 of 13 from the field and 4 of 8 on 3-pointers.
He finished with a game-high 28 points, five rebounds and five steals to win the game’s Gerald Snider “Real Deal” Player of the Game award for the Urchins.
Snider, a longtime basketball fan and scout who helped start the Hotbed Classic, died in May 2019.
“Coach (Tim McDonald) told me to just play my game and don’t rush my shots,” Hubbard said. “That’s what I did. I’m trying to be involved more with my teammates … trying to play my role.”
Rhett Johnson scored 17 points and Hayden Roberts added 12 and nine rebounds for East Union (10-12). John Rilee Williams led Alcorn Central (5-19) with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Amory 82, Myrtle 67
Myrtle’s A.I. Nugent scored 12 points in the first quarter to lead his team to a 19-12 lead, but it would not be enough.
Nugent finished with a game-high 28 points, hitting 8 of 15 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free throw line to win his team’s Snider “Real Deal” award.
Jamerison Martin scored 19 points to lead five Amory players who scored in double figures. He also had 10 rebounds for a double-double.
The Panthers (15-8) shot 50 percent from the field and out-rebounded the Hawks 43-28.
Myrtle (9-12) shot 46 percent in the first half and and 39 percent in the second half. Elijah Thompson scored 12 points and Carl Graham 11.
Arlington, TN 104, West Union 56
Senior guard Luke Willard scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles in their loss. He was named the team’s Snider “Real Deal” award winner.
Arlington (16-6) had too much height and out-rebounded West Union 53-35. In all, 14 players scored for the winners. Javar Daniel led the way with 18 points.
West Union (13-9) got 13 points and seven boards from post Jerod McDonald. Willard had three 3-pointers and Sam Callicutt had two.