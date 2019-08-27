Government offices, schools and some businesses will close next Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day.
Solid waste collection in Union County will not be affected and garbage will be picked up Monday.
The holiday will affect solid waste pickup in New Albany, however. There will be no collection Monday, the Monday route will be picked up Tuesday and the Tuesday route will be picked up Wednesday.
The Labor Day weekend also marks the end of the operating season for the spray park at BNA Park. The spray park will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, which is the last day the spray park will operate this season.
The New Albany Gazette office will be closed Monday. The Wednesday edition will be printed as usual but, due to the holiday, all advertising and news deadlines will be moved up, one day earlier than usual.