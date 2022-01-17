State Rep. Sam Creekmore reported that the Mississippi House of Representatives passed a bill to eliminate most state income tax this past week and another that would provide increases to teacher pay. Creekmore is attached to both bills as sponsor.
Of course, the bills still have to make it through the senate and governor.
If enacted, the first bill, the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022, would reduce income tax, reduce car tags costs and some sales taxes.
Specifically, the standard exemption for state income tax would increase to $40,000 for a single person and $80,000 for a married couple. The remaining tax would be gradually phased out.
The other big cut would be to reduce the cost of vehicle tags by 50 percent.
To help compensate, the tax on most retail sales will go up from 7 percent to 8.5 percent, but this won’t be true for groceries. That grocery tax will decrease from 7 percent to 4 percent over a six-year period. The decrease will be 1.5 percent the first year.
This year’s bill will have no increases in sales tax rates on farming & logging
equipment, automobiles, tobacco, mobile homes, equipment to electric power associations, or railroad equipment.
The bill is perhaps given a better chance of approval because of estimates that state general revenue collections are expected to be $1 billion higher than anticipated.
The second bill, the Strategically Accelerating the Recruitment and Retention of Teachers Act of 2022 (START Act), is geared toward recruiting and retaining teachers in the state, mostly though increasing salaries.
The bill would increase the starting salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree by $6,000, to $43,000 annually. There would be other increases for more advanced degrees and also so-called yearly step increases after three years and milestone raises for longevity at 25 years.
The plan is to raise teacher pay so it is higher than the southeastern and national averages rather than below, as it has been.
Creekmore said the state has been losing teachers to neighboring states where the pay is higher and the cost of living is no greater or possibly even less. Also, a survey has shown that nearly 50 percent of teachers, even if they do stay, leave the profession in the first five years.
The biggest news in the Senate was passage of their marijuana bill, which had enough support to be called veto-proof. The House is expected to pass the bill in some form also, and officials say there is good bipartisan support for teacher pay raises.
Opinions are more divided on the income tax bill championed by House Speaker Phillip Gunn, and there appears to be little or no action or agreement on what to do with the $1.9 billion coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.