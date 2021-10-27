Mississippi Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn was in New Albany this past week, explaining and promoting a compromise medical marijuana bill, proposed eradication of the state income tax and a few other secondary measures.
Gunn appears to have spent more time in North Mississippi this past year than in any previous year, helping fuel speculation about seeking higher office. Indeed, while speaking at the New Albany Rotary Club Friday, he casually deflected comments about, and some in favor of, his running for governor. He certainly did not issue any denials.
Gunn was the guest of and introduced by Rep. Sam Creekmore. Creekmore said he was a great Speaker and added that, “He is the one rock through it all and our most effective leader.”
Before getting into other issues, Gunn remarked that the 2020 Census means it is time to redraw legislative districts and joked that perhaps Creekmore was seeking favor.
Gunn told the group that to fairly represent everyone, each district should be 24,381 residents. There is a five-percent range, plus or minus, that is allowable but Creekmore confirmed that his current district has several hundred too many, so he is likely to lose a small amount of area.
Redrawing district lines may be more complicated because “The Mississippi Delta is dying on the vine,” Gunn said, while the DeSoto County area has increased 100,000 over the decade.
Redistricting will be handled in the coming regular session after the first of the year.
Perhaps the most publicized state issue recently, though, concerns medical marijuana.
Gunn reminded everyone that citizens collected enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot in the form of a constitutional initiative. The legislature, apparently not happy, put forth its own proposal as an alternative.
About 75 percent of the voters were in favor of Initiative 65 promoted by citizenry but the question became moot when the state Supreme Court ruled the current constitutional initiative itself unconstitutional.
Since then, Gunn said, the House and Senate have been working on a bill that would allow marijuana use for terminal and some chronic illnesses with restrictions.
“The House and Senate agreed about a month ago,” Gunn said. “The governor said he would call a special session (of the legislature).”
Instead, Gunn said, the governor requested various changes, which legislators made and submitted to Gov. Reeves a little over a week ago.
“We’ve heard nothing,” Gunn said. “We may have to take it up in January.” He added that in Mississippi the legislators cannot call their own session; it has to be the governor.
Later, in response to a question, Gunn said he didn’t really know what the governor’s holdup is but thinks it has to do with the amount of marijuana allowed. A concern might be fear of allowing a person to have more marijuana than needed and the person could sell the excess. Gunn argued the limit is small and a patient must see a physician regularly to be approved anyway.
Gunn had three other issues he wanted to see action on.
One concerns the state’s centers to aid victims of child, domestic and other abuse. He said the centers have lost 40 percent of their budget this year and some are in danger of closing. “That’s unacceptable,” he said.
The state is receiving $1.8 billion in Covid American Rescue Plan funds and $11 million a year would cover the centers for the next three years. “That’s just a drop of $1.8 billion. All we have to do is an appropriation,” he said.
His second issue was over first responder benefits.
He said that $100,000 in life insurance was available to families of first responders who died as a result of service, and that Covid had been added to that.
He wants the state to add its own $100,000. The state had 34 first responders die as a result of Covid and called the $3.5 million that would be needed “a simple fix.”
Gunn’s third initiative involves health care retention.
“We have had a crisis and the number-one issue was retaining health care workers,” he said. “They are being siphoned off by traveling agencies,” which pay much more.
He just wants to have funds to help retain workers in exchange for a contract committing them to stay in Mississippi for some set period.
An issue that Gunn has been promoting, but has been more in the background lately, is the eradication of the state’s individual income tax.
“Income tax puts us at a competitive disadvantage,” he said, referring to it as “a punitive tax.”
“I propose moving more toward a consumption tax,” he said. Gunn argued that many of the things we spend money on are not taxed, the consumption tax would be fairer to those on fixed incomes, and that the average person would likely never pay as much in the increased sales tax as would go to the income tax. “The older you get, the less you consume,” he added.
He said the plan would not result in decreased revenue, nor would it harm education as some have argued.
At present, he is talking about increasing the sales tax by 2.5 percent, which would bring it in line with neighboring states, and which mostly do not have income tax.
At present, the proposed medical marijuana bill was not available to the public on the state’s legislative website, nor was a new bill relating to state income tax.
Gunn did sponsor a 317-page bill this past year called the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2021, which addressed tax and other funding issues, but the bill died in a Senate committee after being passed by the House.