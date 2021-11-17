Reflexologist Kelly Hall from Murfreesboro, Tenn., is the guest speaker at Thursday’s Museum Moments on Nov. 18 at noon. He topic is How to Take Care of Your Feet for Better Health, Better Balance and Better Living.”
Hall is a therapeutic reflexologist in Murfreesboro. She specializes in hard-to-heal foot pain as well as stress release.
Reflexology is a type of therapy that uses pressure on specific points along your feet, hands or ears to help you feel better. The theory is that this eases stress, and that helps your body work better. It’s also known as zone therapy.
It is an ancient practice, its origin and history are difficult to track. It is believed to have been passed down through an oral tradition, and possibly first recorded as a pictograph on an Egyptian tomb in 2330 BC along with other medical procedures.
The way reflexology connects spots on the outside of your body to the inside is a bit like acupuncture and acupressure. Those therapies use points all over your body, not just on your feet, hands, and ears. And while reflexologists do use their hands, it isn’t a form of massage. Like those other therapies, though, reflexology is complementary to medical treatments.
Museum Moments is made possible by the Union County Heritage Museum’s Community Partners. The Museum Guild will provide a sack lunch beginning at 11:30. The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany. For more information call 662-538-0014.