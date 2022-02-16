It was just about a year ago that I was starting my ill-fated campaign for New Albany alderman-at-large. Actually, I won’t call it ill-fated, just fated. I had wanted to run for office for decades and I am glad that I did, result notwithstanding.
I ran to win, but people say I probably am better off not having won. That may be arguable, but I can see some logic to it.
One of the reasons I ran was because I was not satisfied with the course city government was taking in some respects. If I had won, I probably would not have fit in well because of what I would have pushed, or, worse, I would have let myself down by falling into complacency.
That may be rationalizing, but perhaps it is better to be dissatisfied with government from the outside than dissatisfied from the inside.
Either way, I’m glad I ran. In the process, I learned some things that affect winning or losing an election and am happy to pass them on. I made some choices through stubbornness that affected my outcome, but in others was a victim of circumstance. There is no guarantee ignoring these will cost you an election, but it certainly won’t help.
- Don’t run as an Independent or minority party Democrat. You may have more competition as a Republican, but your odds of winning are still better in this once-Democrat, now-Republican stronghold. Running as an independent guarantees a spot in the general election without having to fight through a primary race, but apparently voters are wary of independents.
- Plan on spending more money than you thought you would, and be aware it will still not be enough. Although running for office is gambling in a senses, your expenses are not tax-deductible.
- Don’t run for city- or county-wide office unless you have a large group of volunteers to support you. It’s barely possible to campaign throughout one ward by yourself; there is no way you can cover the city on your own. The number of houses in New Albany is overwhelming when you start walking door-to-door.
- It helps to have a very large family, preferably long-time residents. Their influence and votes can make a lot of difference, especially in a ward election. I suggest, only half facetiously, that if you plan to run for office, you might consider marrying into a large family or attempt to be adopted by one.
- Don’t run against an incumbent unless it is absolutely necessary. Unfortunately, many people simply vote for someone who is already in office and has not experienced any major scandal, or just pick up out a name on the ballot they recognize. Sadly, issues don’t usually carry much weight with voters unless they are egregiously serious and affect people directly.
- Be prepared to do a lot of hand-shaking at church. Church groups have always had a lot of influence in swaying elections, especially in communities.
- Be prepared to be disillusioned. After the election, you will believe you thought you were going to do better than you did and don't understand why you didn't. You’re going to figure out that people lied to you about voting for you, and probably didn’t bother to vote at all. Some of the people who questioned me most intensely while I was campaigning never bothered to vote (one can get a list and see who voted and who didn’t. You would be surprised and dismayed by people you think would be responsible voters but are not.)
Running for office is not easy; it can be a challenge.
All that said, I urge everyone to take more of an interest in local government, first, and to consider running for public office if they do.
I ran because I had been attending governmental offices for decades but, due to my job, needed to be only an observer rather than participant. I believed I had something to contribute that others did not and I believed in community service.
I still do. I think I got campaigning out of my system, though, and don’t plan to ever run again (but nothing is absolute).
Many people gripe about government but do nothing about it. Run for office, put yourself out there for the job. Even if you don't win, you earn the right to criticize local government as much as you want.
New Albany needs more leaders and we are not going to grow and prosper as we should unless people in our community are willing to participate in local government.
The pay is lousy for most posts and the responsibility very great if you put in more than one day a month, but we all owe it to our community.
You've got a couple of years to think about it.