The Union County Humane Society is hosting the second annual ThunderPaws Poker Run on Saturday, Sept. 24, in New Albany.
Registration begins at the museum's Crossing on the Green Park at 207 Faulkner Way In New Albany at 9 a.m. and the run begins at 10 a.m.
The approximately 50-mile ride in the Union County countryside will host stops for riders to draw their card hand. Prize money is $1,025. Cost to play is $30. Lunch is included with registration.
For more information call 662-266 2687.
Funds raised help foster animals, pay vet bills and provide medication and transportation fees for local homeless animals.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
