The Union County Humane Society will pay tribute to a local animal advocate who passed away last month, as well as raise funds to help care for homeless animals, through a walking event set for March.
The aptly-named Shamrock Shuffle will be hosted by the Humane Society on Saturday, March 21 to honor Callie Daniels Bryant, who served as its executive director.
New Albany Main Street Association will serve as a co-sponsor for the event.
“A family event on the Tanglefoot was an idea we discussed last year,” said Main Street assistant Tracy Vainisi. “Callie was excited about the idea. I hate that she won’t be here to celebrate and am thankful that the humane society board and her husband are letting us honor her.”
Lisa Smith, a representative of the humane society, said Callie was a dear and caring friend.
“Many of us at UCHS and neighboring rescues found an amazing friend in Callie,” Smith said. "She helped us grow and continue in a way that would not have been possible without her. She planned fundraisers, developed relationships with northern rescues to send our animals, she crawled under houses to save dogs, nursed sick kittens back to help. She did everything.”
Bryant died Jan. 23 as the result of a car crash on Highway 30 in Lafayette County.
According to Main Street, the event welcomes walkers of all ages, in costume or in plain clothes, as well as well behaved four-legged friends. An early bird sign-up will be held March 6 of $20 per person. After March 6, the fee will increase to $25. One hundred percent of the profits will benefit Union County Humane Society.
The Shamrock Shuffle will begin at 8 a.m. at the Trailhead Plaza in downtown New Albany, head down the Tanglefoot Trail, loop around at the Interstate 22 overpass and head back for a finish line at the Union County Library, where there will be refreshments, fun and prizes. Items will also be available for purchase to support the humane society as well.
“The walk is not meant to exhaust anyone. Just a fun way to celebrate our community and the work of the humane society,” added Vainisi, “We know that there are many people out there who love animals and appreciate the work the humane society does so we are hoping for a great turnout.”
Interested pet parents, animal lovers, and community supporters are encouraged to pick up a sign-up form at the Main Street office, Union County Library, AC’s Coffee, Tallahatchie Nutrition and online at newalbanymainstreet.com. For more information, call the New Albany Main Street office at 662-534-3438, or email visitnewalbany@gmail.com.