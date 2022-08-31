The Union County Historical Society is celebrating the William Faulkner Literary Festival throughout September.
William Faulkner Month, which culminates with a writing awards luncheon, honors the Nobel Prize-winning author who was born on September 25, 1897, on Jefferson Street. Some of his notable awards were the 1949 Nobel Prize for Literature, the 1955 and 1963 Pulitzer Prizes for Fiction and the 1951 and 1955 National Book Awards.
The month began with Union Countian and University of Arkansas professor Kate Stewart, who spoke on Faulkner and young detectives during Museum Moments.
Next, a Poetry Workshop for area 4th graders will be held with author and poet Heather Truitt at the Union County Heritage Museum.
A blues art and photography exhibit, “Spirit in the Soil: Objects and Evocations of the Mississippi Blues” with blues photographer and artist Bill Stieber will open at the Union County Heritage Museum Sept. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. Live music will be provided.
The William Faulkner Literary Competition Awards Luncheon will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 22, at First United Methodist Church with author Harrison Scott Key as guest speaker. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. This is a ticketed event. To purchase tickets, call 662-538-0014.
Finally, a new exhibit, “Art in Motion,” by Spence Kellum will open at the Union Counthy Heritage Museum from 6 to 8 p.m.
Harrison Scott Key is the author of two books, Congratulations, Who Are You Again?, a true story about how his modest professional ambitions nearly destroyed him and those he loves most, and The World's Largest Man, a true story about what it's like to be related to insane people from Mississippi, which won the Thurber Prize for American Humor.
Harrison's humor and nonfiction have appeared in The Best American Travel Writing, Oxford American, Outside, The New York Times, The Bitter Southerner, McSweeney's Internet Tendency, Town & Country, The Mockingbird, Salon, Savannah Magazine, Reader's Digest, Image, Southern Living, Gulf Coast, and Creative Nonfiction, as well as a number of magazines.
“Harrison has lectured, talked, read, performed, etc., around the world, at book festivals, bookstores, conferences (for design, writing, religion, medicine, real estate, education), variety shows, radio shows, and universities, as well as one retirement community whose members were perfectly courteous up until the end. He has also performed standup comedy at venues around the U.S., if you include three or four different cities to be ‘around the U.S.’”
He holds an M.F.A. in creative nonfiction and a Ph.D. in playwriting and has worked at SCAD, where he’s held appointments as chair of liberal arts, professor of English, professor of writing, and executive dean. He lives in Savannah, Georgia, with three children and his wife.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.