One of the traditions of the South is that during the spring and the summer seasons, the local churches in the neighborhoods surrounding Hurricane have the homecoming day services that include a sermon and a dinner on the grounds as it’s usually a fellowship meal now in a climate-controlled dining hall. Recently, at Sand Springs Community Church, a local preacher and native son, Bro. Troy Montgomery brought the message on May 15 to the congregation that began in the building in 1929. Varied generations of his family attended or hosted the event as the old Warren-Montgomery home places still stand as the Warren house across from the church was built during the 1850s as a log home and renovated around 1932 with a white, wooden exterior. Then just past the well-kept cemetery on a hill is the Tom and Valerie Warren Montgomery house that began as an older settler’s home as well, and the additions were built around the long-lasting interior room. This is known as the Troy and Polly Brandon Montgomery home as their family of five resided there. Kith and kin live before and after the homes mentioned as most of the families were pioneer settlers in old Esperanza. Those old home sites are getting fewer with each passing year. The traditions are waning also in the local churches as homecoming days featuring singing as well as singing schools to teach the children church-music protocols are almost extinct now. Tucked away in my memory are folks like Mr. Jack and Mrs. Opal Owen Burchfield conducting the singing school at Hurricane Baptist. The children coveted a front-row pew and were well-behaved to get that “catbird seat” as Mr. Jack’s bass voice could make a run with Tennessee Ernie Ford of Grand Ole Opry fame. He and his wife devoted a lifetime to the school and to the church music for children in the Mud Creek areas as they trained future generations of aspiring singers and musicians well. Now that last generation of singers attending the classes are senior citizens!
Justice Williams graduated with the Class of 2022 at West Union. Attending the ceremony were the following: Danny and Daphine Williams, Luke, Dena, and Colby Willard, Tristen, Brittney, Halie Irene, Harper Kay, and Clayleigh Joyce Williams, Breanna and Chase Irby, Chad and Jennifer Williams, and Korbyn and Kylan Thompson.
On Sunday night, these West Union graduates of 2022 were honored at a service at Oak Dale Baptist Church as follows: Justice Williams and Halei Leahey. Also attending with Halei were the following family members: Jessie and Crystal Bolen and her siblings, Easton and Chrissy.
Elizabeth Bailey was a 2022 West Union graduate. Her mother is Beth Quillian Bailey, the daughter of Monna Robbins Larson of Ecru and of Thomas Quillian.
The grandparents of Emme Thompson, a South Pontotoc Attendance Center graduate of the Class of 2022, Clarenda and Larry Parrish of Hurricane, attended the ceremony at Cougar Field at 2 p.m. on May 21. Her family, Kurt, Trudie, and Elizabeth Thompson of Smoke Top Road, were there also.
Graden and Susan Hooker, Faye Dillard, and Brooke Hooker attended the ceremony for the Class of 2022 of New Site High School as Aden Hooker was a graduate. After group photos, they went to the parking lot, and Aden’s gift was a Seadoo jet ski from her maternal family. The Tenn-Tom Waterway is close to their neighborhood; so it was an appreciated gift for the teen. Our final high school activity for the families with Aden is the All-Star Basketball game in Tupelo on June 4. Plans are for Aden to attend NEMCC in August.
On our recent trip to West Texas, I visited with Nona Holland in Denver City and with her sister, Elizabeth Brown in Seminole, who are both owners of an Ace Hardware Store in their respective towns close to the New Mexico border. They are the granddaughters of the late Carl and Thressa Graham of Gorman, Texas, as their mom was the late Loyce Graham Holland, a frequent attendee of the Warren-Graham Reunions. Their grandfather, Carl Graham, and his cousin, John Warren, of Eastland County Texas were the founders of our family reunion in 1956. In 1970, we started the rotation with the Texas group and held the first reunion in Hurricane as this weekend event in August was one of the biggest events that ever was held at the Hurricane High School auditorium as the tornado of 1971 demolished the old, brick school the next February. The pandemic in 2020 kept the Mississippi celebration from happening as well as in Texas in 2021. I was at the first formal reunion in 1956 in Texas and at the last as well in 2019. Informally, the reunions were held in Texas and in Mississippi as the families visited for a couple of weeks each year at homes of the relatives since the late 1800s. It was a great two weeks of fun, food, and music plus an occasional sermon in the mix that featured family. Why would anyone schedule a reunion in August in West Texas or Mississippi? Well, back in the ‘50s most of the attendees were farmers, and their crops were ‘laid-by,’ so they could vacation until the first of September! “Nuf,” said.
Myla Stubblefield, the daughter of Brandy and Adam, celebrated her second birthday on May 22.
Macy Williamson, who just completed the third grade at Ingomar Attendance Center, had 100 AR points. She is the daughter of Hunter and Morgan Williamson and the granddaughter of Jeff and Angie Shettles of Buchanan. Ingomar grandparents are Edgar and Betty Williamson.
Congratulations are to Johnny Gregory of Shady Grove who retired from Cooper Tire in Tupelo following 33 years of service.
Abby Waldron, the daughter of Bro. Clifton and Cindy Waldron, was a graduate of the Class of 2022 at NPAC at Viking Field on May 21.