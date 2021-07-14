It’s that magical time in Hurricane as locals are anticipating the first taste of that perfect summer treat. That’s right folks as it’s watermelon picking time! American author Mark Twain stated that when one has tasted watermelon, he knows what the angels eat. This American literary great knew the deliciousness of this fruit(vegetable?). Also the old-timers in the neighborhood would show you their prowess in determining the ripeness of the watermelon by just thumping on the side and listening for a low-pitch sound that was deep like a hollow drum. The desired echo was a “punk” sound instead of a “pink” sound when you flicked the watermelon with your finger. It is critical to determine the right sound as you only get one chance to do this right as once the watermelon is taken from the vine, it will not continue to ripen. I have seen a few pulled that had to be taken to the horse or to the pig pen as the thumper got it wrong! A last resort in checking the ripeness of a watermelon is when the end of the main vine starts to turn brown nearest the fruit. So happy thumping or peering at that curly tendril closest to the watermelon that should be turning brown too. By the way, don’t let that tone deaf person(think congregational singing)decide on the “punk” or the “pink” as it can also result in a throwaway, for sure, of that perfect summer treat that should be cooled in a no. 2 washtub filled with crushed ice.
A recipe for Watermelon Punch as follows:
6 cups watermelon juice(use a blender)
2 cups pineapple juice
1 container frozen sweetened strawberries
thawed and puréed
1 small can orange juice thawed and water
added per directions
1/4 cup lemon juice
Sugar or artificial sweetener to taste(or none)
Chill and serve over ice as you can use the
watermelon rind to serve as your punch bowl.
I always freeze the empty watermelon rind
before using as the punch bowl. Make it like a sangria and add orange, apple, or peach slices in the punch.
Anniversary milestones are to the following couples: A.M. and Shelia Norwood,50, Phil and Nita Robbins,39, and Phillip and Courtney Robbins, 7.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Bobby Gardner, Jimmie S. Warren, Tim Hicks, Bro. Phillip Logan, Andy Robbins, Nancy Chism, and Jimmy Bland.
Andrew Montgonery celebrated his 13th birthday on July 12 as his parents, Bro. Troy and Melissa Montgomery of Horton, hosted a party on Saturday afternoon. Grandparents attending were Kathy and Bradley Montgomery of Hurricane and Harry Swords of Buchanan.
Recent Tennessee guests of Freida Browning at her Cane Creek neighborhood home were the following: Emily and Lisa Delashmet, Dyersburg; Robbie Ettehad, Atoka; and Linda Miller, Memphis.
Faye Dillard was treated to a fish dinner on Friday, July 9, as Hunter Foshee of Pontotoc and Angie Shettles of Buchanan brought lunch by.
Congratulations to Lieutenant Chad Cummings who retired from the MHP after 25 years with Troop F.
Shirley Dowdy of Hurricane is enjoying her retirement from Renasant Bank as she called recently that she is working on genealogy. It takes patience to solve the many puzzlers in the research process. She and her husband Mike reside near the home place of her parents, the late Cethel and Gracie Robbins White. An interesting note about Shirley is that she was a New Year’s baby in 1957 at Pontotoc Community Hospital.
Colt, Braxton, and Harper Hooker, Jim Douell of Pontotoc, and Hayden Hale of Hurricane enjoyed a grabbling trip to the Tennessee River in Chattanooga.
Lisa Bradham of Oxford attended the funeral services on July 5 for her maternal uncle, Billy Morton of Macon, who was the brother of her mom, the late Susie Morton Sudduth of Coila.
Nora and James Lynch of Oxford attended the morning service at Hurricane Baptist with their grandparents, Nellie and Lynn Robbins.
Stephen, Caroline, Autumn and Asher Brents, and Freida Browning of Hurricane and Jamie Foster of Ecru vacationed in Orange Beach, Alabama.
Enjoying a South African Safari during the early part of our summer were the following: Cade and Sophie Hooker, Paul and Christa Moore, and Lisa Bradham. The group arrived after a long flight, and it was winter there. A menagerie of animals was bagged as photos came daily by text or Facebook. I had to look at Wikipedia occasionally to see the accurate names of the game that they were hunting. I learned that they ate zebra and giraffe at their destination some three hours into the bush country from Johannesburg. Several of the hunters lost weight on the trip due to the bill of fare at the campsite. Sophie has been hunting since a very young age, and this trip was part of her graduation gift from her family. Sophie said that it was a once in a lifetime journey and that the hunt was definitely one of the best hunting experiences of her life also. The taxidermist was also happy when they left South Africa as the collection at the deer camp will include exotic animals now.
Graden and I enjoyed a vacation to Biloxi as well as our guests Braxton Hooker and Hayden Hale of Hurricane to Margaritaville Resort. The day that we traveled was Graden’s birthday on July 5, and a host of messages came via phone from Texas cousins and also from Kenneth and Claudette Bevill from the beautiful Pacific Northwest of Washington state. Kenneth is the brother of Sammie Jagger’s of Thaxton and the son of the late Jimmie Bevill, who served as the postmaster at Thaxton for many years. Also our trip was cut short due to the torrential rains on the Gulf Coast, but the three days were great for the teens as they enjoyed the beach, the seafood, the waterpark, and the arcade at the resort.
Gabe May is now in basic training at Paris Island with the United States Marines according to Linda Weeden, his maternal grandmother. His mom, Amy Clowers and her family, reside in Hurricane.
The youth of Hurricane Baptist Church enjoyed their annual journey to Rosebud, Arkansas, to attend Triple S Church Camp. The group shared their favorite experiences at the camp with the congregation at Hurricane on Sunday night, July 11. They also shared a video of photos and of the singing there. Bro. Philip and Mrs. Perri Brock served as chaperones from July 8-10.
Bro. Greg and Merle Hill enjoyed attending the homecoming at their son’s church in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, as the elder Bro. Greg preached at the homecoming service for his son, Bro. Greg, Jr.
The Fourth of July was a day of celebration as the Graham-Warren cousins of Colorado City, Texas, were thankful for a week of rain as their lake actually had water in it in this West Texas drought ridden area. Dock Graham and I talked about the always dry lake when we visited during the reunions. Freida and I saw water on one visit during a December trip. Dock stated that he had never seen water there as he had visited the cousins since the 1940’s. The rain is continuing this week in Texas at this writing; so the jet skis will be ridden for sure.
Betty and Steve Stubblefield attended the joint birthday party for their grandsons, Kypton and Auden Breedlove, in Red Banks, Alabama. Their parents, David and Stephanie, treated the players on their baseball team from Marietta Elementary to Funland Arcade. Stephanie also teaches at the K-8 elementary school. The high school for the neighborhood is New Site.
Graden and I joined a group of teenagers on Friday night to eat at Coffey’s. We enjoyed talking to Eden Conlee, Ella Kate Taylor, Mary Greer, and Sophie Hooker. All told of their plans for the fall semester with energy and enthusiasm as Ole Miss is on tap for Mary and Sophie. Eden is currently enrolled in cosmetology school, and Ella Kate will be a junior at West Union. Missing from the group were Annie Orman, who will also be at Ole Miss, and Emma Calicut, who will be a senior at West Union, as they were playing travel softball games, and Mackenzie Morris, who will attend nursing school, at NEMCC. Last winter with the down time due to Covid 19, the girls joined us at the deer camp for hunting. It took some prep time getting all the camo outfits, gloves, boots, and weapons, either guns or bows, in order plus all the bragging rights and the hunting strategies. They hunted just like they all enjoyed sports at school–with competitiveness. God bless each one as they continue the next phase of their educational pursuits. At some point during the summer, the parents of these teens enjoyed one last trip taking them to the beach; so it’s been around five weeks at the beach and still counting.
Congratulations to Rachel Shumaker who was crowned Miss Mississippi Volunteer in Tupelo. This is a new pageant that was begun by the State of Tennessee as an alternative pageant to Miss America, and the winner from the fifty states will compete May 7, 2022. Rachel is the beautiful and talented daughter of Don and Donna S. Shumaker of Pontotoc and is the granddaughter of Dewitt and Verline Stepp of Hurricane.
Graden and I briefly stopped by with Marquetta and Jimmy Bland as Graden and Jimmy were classmates of the Class of 1969 of Thaxton High. Jimmy and Graden enjoyed reminiscing about their school days and their other friends that had come by recently from their school group.
Only a month until the schools will be back in session; so you teachers get all those bucket list trips completed or chores done as summer is swiftly fleeting!