The Hurricane Community Center is seeking community help to keep its doors open.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hurricane Community Center is in need of funds in order to keep the center functioning. The center operates mainly on the rentals that keep the utilities paid. The repairs for the building and the mowing for the lawn are also funded by the rental fees.
The center was closed for a year because of the pandemic guidelines, cutting off the stream of rental revenue that keeps the center thriving. There have been roofing repairs, a new AC unit, and the maintenance of the lawn continuing during the mowing seasons of 202O-2021.
The board members met on July 19, 2021 and discussed the fundraising need. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that is still a threat to our community’s citizens, the annual benefit supper and auction is not feasible at this time.
Nevertheless, anyone who would like to help with the community center’s need, please send a donation payable to the Hurricane Community Center to the rental coordinator-Jo Lane Warren, 9500 Hwy. 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863. For additional information, contact the following: Gene Bragg, Carolyn Carnes, Jack Ezell, Lou Gaston, Denise Graham, Phil Robbins, Bobby Russell, or Betty Stubblefield.
Donations can be tax deductible and also greatly appreciated.
The Hurricane Community Center is currently available for rental. Please call 662-550-0340 for more more information, or drop by to take a “walk down memory lane” inside the walls of the Hurricane Community Center viewing the photos and other memorabilia of days gone by.