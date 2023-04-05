As we begin the first week of April, my calendar seems to be in overdrive as Easter Sunday services will be observed on the ninth in the area churches of Hurricane and the surrounding neighborhoods in North Mississippi as well as throughout the world! The spring days bring the sunshine that warms up the landscape as it is evident by the variations of the colors of the greenery as it keeps changing weekly as the budding leaves along the roadside of Hwy. 346 captured my attention on the Monday morning drive with the ‘grandarlins’ to school. Our “neck of the woods” as the old folks used to opine seems indeed to be the “garden spot of America” as my late grandfather would comment. That time of reflection didn’t last long as the Canadian geese passing overhead could be heard by the number one grandson in the lineup as he is the eldest, and it brought about his lecture of the day as he is fascinated by all the varied habits and the habitats of the fowls that migrate yearly via our flyway and over the lakes, ponds, creeks and rivers of the Deep South. He and I continued that journey after the school drop off for a sibling as he had an early orthopedic appointment in Tupelo. I told him that he is just one conversation away from the best method to hunt any type of creature as he thrives on the pursuit of the prey. By the way, on the journey back to school, it proved to be one that captured his attention again with the fowls of the air or on the ground as there were turkeys all along the roadside; so he was texting and letting all his fellow hunters know that today would be an ideal day to go. It’s only a month left to pursue the feathers as the fins will then be in!

lynn.west@journalinc.com

