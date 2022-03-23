Spring arrived in Hurricane on Sunday, March 20, as the past week’s weather produced a snow of three inches, temperatures in the 20s again, rain and a fog worthy of filming on Thursday for a haunted, neighborhood movie, and finally, a warmer weekend of sunshine that is still beautiful weather on this Monday morning. Also it’s been a hectic spring schedule for some of the teens in the family as vacations during the local, holiday break from the schools included journeys to the Hawaiian Islands and to the Gulf Shores varied beaches on the Alabama and the Florida lines plus Hot Springs, Ark. Then our weather patterns are always an adventure in our state as the date of Easter on April 17 usually is the stabilizing factor for our spring season to stay warm. So for all of you that have been in a state of hibernation since winter, it’s officially over! Get out and about as the fruit trees are blooming, and a variety of yellow daffodil and white narcissus blooms brighten the countryside lanes and the old home sites along the old Pontotoc Ridge and then flow onward from the Mud Creek toward the Lappatubby Creek as it goes into the Tallahatchie River Bottom. Our rich farmlands area is a portion of the heritage that was once a part of the old Chickasaw Cession that they refer to as the “Homeland” even today.
Congratulations are to Garry Lynn Richardson of Bethel who reached a milestone this State Basketball Tournament in Jackson in March as he has been an official now as a referee for 40 years. His wife, Leisa, attended with her husband and recorded the games with photos. He is the brother of Kay Graham of Hurricane and of Rickey Richardson of Jackson.
Brenda Barton was treated to a birthday luncheon on March 17 at Sweet Tea and Biscuits in Tupelo by the following: Oweda Todd, Beverly Cummings, Clarenda Parrish, and Kay Graham as all are “girls of the ‘60s” of Hurricane High.
Charlie Carpenter Robbins of Oxford enjoyed the weekend of the snow with his Hurricane grandparents, Nellie and Lynn, and attended Hurricane Baptist on Sunday morning. By the way, his great-grandmother, Larue Hill of Shady Grove, will celebrate her 91st birthday on March 21. We love you!
It was great to get caught up with Amanda Ferrell of Madison and her family who visited with Roger and Marrietta Hicks Gafford in the Philadelphia community near Etta. Her oldest son, Chance Ferrell, is a sophomore and a chemical engineering major at Ole Miss, and his siblings, Annalise, Ethan, and Seth as well as his mom, enjoyed lunch in Oxford with him prior to spring break. Their cousin, Colt Gafford, is a freshman and a mechanical engineering major at Ole Miss also and is the son of Allen Gafford. The children mentioned are all descendants of the late Charlie and Minnie Etta Hicks of Hurricane.
It was a fun, three-way conversation with retired principal Phyllis High of Pontotoc, as she called to talk to Faye Dillard, also a retired teacher from there, about the open school board meeting for retiring track and cross-country Coach Mike Bain, who is retiring with 44 years of record setting wins in state competitions. His wife is nee’ Brenda Graham of Hurricane. Both are retired educators now from Pontotoc City Schools.
There are always certain folks that you are used to seeing in the community as they are often working about their lawn or tending to the livestock in their pastureland. Of course, the country store is always the place for the locals to gather for breakfast or lunch or to just sit a spell on the bench and talk to their neighbors. One of our older citizens, Mr. Bill Crouch, 95, passed away during the winter; so that familiar truck and his friendly smile and hand wave as he was driving by are surely missed in our community. His family loved him dearly as well as his friends at Oakdale Baptist. Survivors include the following children: Tim Crouch, John Crouch, Susan Murphree, Wonda Litton, Ronda Crouch, Lisa Crouch, and Lynn Graham and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Bobbie Crouch, two sons, Roy Crouch, Jr., and Kenneth Crouch. During Mr. Bill’s working career, he worked at T and T Feed Mill in Hurricane that was a huge presence during the agricultural heyday in Hurricane as it processed livestock feed. We have been blessed by knowing neighbors like the late Mr. Bill Crouch.
There will be a baby shower for Henry Blake Williams, the son of John and Faith Williams, whose early arrival had the date changed to Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m. at the fellowship hall of Hurricane Baptist Church hosted by ladies of the congregation.
The turkey season began in earnest as Braxton Hooker bagged a big Tom during the youth hunt. A friend, Huntley Camp, also enjoyed the day on the farm.
Lady Vikings with ties to Hurricane are seniors, Abby Waldron and Brooke McBrayer, and freshman, Lacie Kay Simmons, as their 2022 softball season is underway with Coach Dana Rhea.
Aden Hooker is playing tennis at New Site as this is her senior year.
Faye Dillard enjoyed a visit with Jimmie G. Warren at her home as they enjoyed the spring sunshine and as always the beautiful lawn of her Peyton Branch home.
Our hearts have been caught up in the news of the West Texas wildfires as towns like Carbon, Blanket, Brownwood, Eastland, and Gorman have been hit hard and featured on TV. Our cousins from the the Lige Graham family have been hard hit as they lost three homes of four built on 245 acres that the siblings shared with a house each on the four corners of the property. I’m not sure about the old Quonset hut that was used as a family cabin as several generations of Mississippians had visited Buena Graham Bateman there during the Warren-Graham Reunions in nearby DeLeon, Texas. In 2019, the late Freida Graham Browning and I visited the old homestead during that last reunion before Covid. We really were seeing if we could remember the way there as the landscape was dusty, dry, and even more remote than our own Hill Country in North Mississippi. We accomplished our goal and left for the cooler clime of the Dairy Queen. At our last news bulletin, the downtown area of Gorman had been saved due to the firefighters. We had gone by there on our way to Colorado City on the same reunion trip as one of the cousins had a bed and breakfast in the town as well as she had helped the citizens begin a library in the small, Texas town. I unloaded my extra books from my SUV and donated them to their small collection. The last text said that anything was appreciated as everything was lost as four, stark photos showed ashes and pieces of metal that didn’t burn at their homes. Prayers for the Lipsons as many in Hurricane know them personally as well as knew their late parents, Curly and Mayda, longtime reunion hosts in Texas and attendees in Hurricane for many years.
Pontotoc readers please dismiss the news from two weeks ago as it was from 2021. It was a computer gremlin as it made it to the Gazette first. Regrets to all.