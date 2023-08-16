An “endless” summer seems to be our weather forecast in the Hill Country of North Mississippi as our hamlet of Hurricane has been in the season known as “the dog days of summer” with a few, refreshing rain showers that came thankfully at the right time for gardens to produce as well as for the area crops to continue to thrive for a good yield later in the autumn. Our region has good bottomlands that complemented the homesteads that had beautiful, oak groves that made for a nice building site on the hillsides to build those dogtrot houses on with a center porch to capture the breezes between the rooms of the bygone settlers era of log homes as well as those larger homes that had wraparound porches that the families enjoyed as they cooled off during the evening hours that could host an impromptu concert including singing and the playing of instruments. Of course, the next generations cut their teeth on listening to WSM 650 AM Radio better known as the “Grand Ole Opry” that is known as the greatest country music station
in the world, or the old “Victrola” could be hand-cranked in the well-kept parlors for visitors to enjoy or for the meddling great-grandchildren to marvel at the “tinny” or “whiney” sounds coming from the ancient player. By the way, our local churches played a big role in the lives of those early community founders enjoying Hurricane‘s breezes as well. Revivals, homecomings and family reunions are other activities rounding out the social calendars then plus the old school and sports’ wins made for ‘braggin’ rights till the next year. In a recent conversation, it was shared that those living in the homes today built in an area that was known as the “Connor Pasture” often had visitors to stop and to ask to walk out to the old oaks that provided shade for the baseball crowd surrounding the baseball field back in the day. A couple of pastures to the west was the old, watering hole for the participants that was called an “overflow well” located closer to the cotton gin. As in other columns, I encourage you to write down your own memories of Hurricane for your family and for others to enjoy those nostalgic days that we have either lived in or that we have heard about in “our neck of the woods.”
The summer revival will begin at Hurricane Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 20, with the morning service beginning at 10:45 a.m. and the night service at 7 p.m. with Bro. Dennis Petty preaching. A fellowship meal will follow the evening sermon. From Monday, Aug. 21-Thursday, Aug. 24, the services will begin at 7 p.m. with Bro. Jimbo Seaton as the guest evangelist. For additional information, contact Bro. Philip Brock, the host pastor, at 662-489-1481. The address is 7975 Hwy. 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863 for GPS.
There will be a men’s fellowship meal at Hurricane Baptist Church on Friday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. The guest preacher will be Bro. Josh Adams as he will speak to the group following the
meal at the fellowship hall of Hurricane Baptist.
The annual homecoming at Oak Dale Baptist Church will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27, as their pastor, Bro. Mark Newell, will present the sermon beginning at 10 a.m. The Master’s Quarter will be the guest singers at 11 a.m. There will be a fellowship meal held at the church at noon.
Faye Dillard enjoyed eating at Seafood Junction in Algoma as guests of Bro. Greg and Merle Hill on Thursday night.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Danny Hugh Caples, Sally Bee Weeden, Bro. Don Savell, Dorothy Brock, Jimmie S. Warren, Glenda Hale, Jala Ross, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Verline Stepp, Bill Montgomery, Glenda Coker and Linda Stepp.
Betty Pierce of Cleveland, Ohio, has been in Hurricane during the past week at the home of June Harkness as she was in the community for the Montgomery Reunion. We enjoyed lunch at Tallahatchie Gourmet on Friday and also shopped in downtown New Albany. Then Faye Dillard and I got happy treats for the Montgomery Reunion that was held on Saturday night at the Hurricane Community Center as we got ice-cold tea, lemonade, and fresh, strawberry-infused lemonade by the gallons for the event from McAlister’s. These cousins attended and also served at Faye’s 90th birthday party in January by the dozens; so, we paid forward their many deeds of kindness during her party to help make their day special in Hurricane with ‘Sippi’ special coolers. Just good folks!
Getting all the ‘grandarlins’ back to school has been a round of shopping trips and also eating out for a happy from here to Memphis. We have made the rounds honoring all eight. This week we are celebrating “16 Candles” for Ella Kate on Aug. 20. It’s been a delightful journey of sixteen years as she’s no. 3 in the lineup! She’s always smiling, beautiful—with brown-eyes dancing with mischief, organized and dressed “to a fashionable t” as the old folks would say, and only nine months older than her cousin, Braxton, who recently turned 15! I did survive the two and enjoy them immensely as young teens as they are driving “Miss Susie” now.
Thanks for the delightful memories!
