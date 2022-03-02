North Mississippi’s basketball season has been in playoff mode now for three weeks for teams to compete in Jackson for the semifinals and the State finals in six classifications. As we are traveling on Monday, I am writing the Hurricane news as we journey southward on I-55. It’s been a great senior basketball season for our New Site Lady Royal’s granddaughter, Aden Hooker, as the team plays in the Class 2A semifinals at the Coliseum in Jackson on Tuesday, March 1. They are the defending Class 2A Girls Basketball State Champion of 2021. Of course, their team and their Royal fans would like a repeat win; so let the games begin on February 28. Looking back at our journey this year, we have seen them play teams from several southern states that include the following: Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. Our good luck charm is in the back seat as Aden’s great-great aunt, Faye Graham Dillard, 89, and a standout basketball player in our state as she’s in the Mississippi Hall of Fame for her basketball days at Holmes Junior College from 1950-52. So on March 1, her Norwood-Hooker families of the Pontotoc and of the Union county areas will attend as well as the Crowe’s-Cartwright’s-Cunningham’s of Prentiss county will complete our cheering section. By the way, the older relatives in Hurricane are listening via 96.3thebee.com radio station or the MHSAA TV website. We still love our basketball in Hurricane especially during the State Tournament time!
Recently, a Hurricane youngster, Eli Brock, enjoyed his first small, plane ride at Corinth Airport with his dad, Bro. Philip Brock, and the pilot, Bro.Larry Brinker, and a friend, Bro. Howard Goolsby.
Enjoying a February ski trip to Park City, Utah were the following children of Steve and Betty Stubblefield and also their parents, a great snow adventure for the young and the young-at-heart: Stephanie, David, Kypton, and Auden Stubblefield of New Site; Haley, Don Kelly, Elly Beth, and Hayse Kelly Stewart of Pontotoc; Adam, Brandy, Cohen, Willa Kate, and Myla Stubbkefield of Hurricane. The parents recently celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary recently; so the family enjoyed a destination celebration.
Hanna Robbins participated in “A Night to Shine “ at Hillcrest Baptist Church on February 11 as the festivities this year were a drive-thru.
Enjoying the NWTF extravaganza at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville were the following On February 18-19 as they caught the short flight from Tupelo: Graden Hooker, Cade and Lisa Hooker, Sophie Hooker, and Braxton Acey of Oxford. Turkey season will soon be here in the Hill Country.
Phillip and Jack Robbins and Braxton Hooker enjoyed a goose hunt in the wetlands bordering Arkansas-Missouri states in Mid-February, a special treat for the young teens as they have hunted for varied game throughout the South, the Midwest and the West. They are well-traveled huntsmen, and both will soon be 14.
Our resident snowbirds of Ohio, Betty and Jim Pierce, are now basking in the sunshine in Tucson, Arizona. They were traveling through the Midwest and West recently during a gigantic snowstorm as they were on the historic Route 66 to get to their winter home. Fortunately, they made the Oklahoma border and the panhandle of Texas before things got hazardous there.
Cade, Lisa, and Maggie Hooker, Wilkes and Anna Reese Bradham, and Braxton Hooker enjoyed a winter weekend in Huntsville,Alabama, as they enjoyed touring the Space Center. The guys enjoyed the Cabella’s for hunting apparel, and the girls enjoyed the shopping malls.
I enjoyed the annual birthday bash at Costa in Friendship on February 10. A total of 14 enjoyed the good food and the Creative Cakes confection that was presented by Lisa and kids. I missed the pie in the face as the waiter said no ‘Mama’ too old to put the pie in her face. Thank you very much!
Our family was deeply saddened by the passing of Freida Graham Browning, the widow of Don Browning. Survivors include her daughter, Caroline Brents(Stephen) and their children, Autumn and Asher, and a son, Guide Browning, and a paternal aunt, Faye Graham Dillard and a host of Brandon family cousins and then me from the Graham family. Freida’s parents were the late Jewel Reno and Loyce Brandon Graham as her parents were known by their nicknames of ‘Shorty‘ and ‘Pud’ and for their business days at T. J. Hale Cotton Gin in Hurricane. She had a charmed childhood in Hurricane Elementary and High School as she was Miss Hurricane High of 1967 and a teammate on the 1966 and 1967 Class B State Champions in girls basketball. She attended IJC and HJC and graduated from BMC
In 1971. She taught first grade at NPAC for over 30 years. Freida and Don Browning of Ecru married on June 19, 1981, and he preceded her in death on July 17, 2017. Her services were held at Hurricane Baptist Church on February 21, 2022 with Bro. Philip Brock, her pastor, presiding over the service. Interment was at Sand Springs Cemetery. She will be missed in Hurricane.