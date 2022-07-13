The proverbial “dog days of summer” have been extremely hot in Hurricane as the “dog days” terminology covers from July 3-Aug. 11. Local forecasts have shown a succession of triple-digit days on the thermometer for our weather since the third of the month and probably that will extend into the next week as well. As I write the column on the ninth of July, it’s 108 degrees on my phone app at noon. So, by sundown, it may be a new, record temperature for this Hill Country hamlet in North Mississippi. I’m not complaining as I thrive on the summer growing season for my gardens—flowers, fruits, and vegetables—plus the hodgepodge of farm gleanings including the scuppernongs, the sloe and the Chickasaw plums, the pears, and the huckleberries that I check on due to the mowing and to the kin along the countryside from Shady Grove Road to Hurricane proper then to Thaxton town and on to our turnaround at Lafayette Springs adjoining the Holly Springs National Forest. Also, some of the local farm crops are stressed due to the lack of rain during July; so, our prayers are for those folks who have corn and soybeans. As I have always lived in this rural area but for two years of my youth in Pontotoc; the good-natured banter at the Hurricane Store is a given and is often directed to those that are paying the preacher properly are those that are receiving the sporadic, summer rains that can make or break a crop. So “Full Circle” is a way of life in Hurricane as the farming generations have passed along these nuggets of wisdom that have become common adages in our Deep South.
Sisters, Tara and Kellen Garrett, and their mom, Sara, enjoyed an extended summer visit with Gloria Kent in Ohio, the girls’ grandmother.
On July 4, we enjoyed a steak cookout with Ella Kate and Sophie Hooker and Riley Bright of West Union joining us for Graden’s birthday. Then for excitement for the party, the girls wanted to shell peas. So, I opted out of the fun and knew that it was getting serious as they asked how do you “peel” peas? They persevered through five gallons and called it a night. Purple thumbs looked out of place with their manicures.
On Tuesday, our group dining at Oby’s in Oxford included the following for the birthday honoree, Graden: Aden Hooker and Johnna Kate Lindley of New Site; Braxton Hooker, Faye Dillard, and Susan Hooker. A ride around the Ole Miss campus was beautiful as the summer grounds crew had The Grove looking great! Shopping concluded the day at Rebel Rags as T-shirts were on the list featuring the College World Series Champions.
Braxton Hooker enjoyed the Fourth of July weekend camping and fishing at Pickwick Lake with Rhodes Patton and parents, Adam and Cassidy.
Caroline, Stephen, Autumn and Asher Brents of Hurricane and Jamie Foster of Ecru vacationed in Orange Beach, Alabama. Autumn and Asher had the beach wagon full of toys for the sand.
Harper Hooker enjoyed the basketball camp last week as Bella Hayes, a NP high school player of Hurricane, took her to the Ecru gym.
Kay Graham enjoyed a visit with Rick and Pat Richardson in Madison on June 30.
Toccopola Baptist Church is having a one-day event for VBS on Saturday, July 23, from 1-4 p.m. Charlotte R. Whitworth extended a cordial invitation to the day’s activities. Bro. Earl Rush is the host pastor. Snacks will be provided for those attending.
A great feature article was in the New Albany Gazette by J. Lynn West on the Wise Family Farm that was founded in 1929 in the Shady Grove community located on Shady Grove Road. It told of the “AGRITOURISM AND OUR AGRICULTURE HERITAGE” from the perspective of Stanley Wise known as The Wise Farmer AKA An Educated Tractor Driver. Read the Wednesday, July 6, edition of the Gazette for a glimpse of modern farm life in the Mud Creek region.
Johnny, Cindy, and Jonathan Gregory recently traveled to Houston, Texas. While in Houston, they traveled south to Galveston Island located on the Gulf of Mexico and toured that area as well as an interesting South Texas ranch for machinery. Then the family enjoyed the scenery on the drive to Waco and toured and shopped at the Silos and also enjoyed lunch at Chip and Joanna’s Restaurant. It was a quite a wait for a reservation, but they deemed the wait was OK as they definitely enjoyed the dining experience. An interesting drive home via the Mississippi Delta concluded their vacation.
Chloe Graham, the daughter of Aric and Shandra Graham, was married in a beautiful, wedding ceremony on May 7, at Reflections Wedding Venue in Myrtle, to James Clay McGregor of Turnpike, the son of Phil and Selena McGregor. Chloe’s paternal grandfather, the Rev. Lee Graham, married the couple. They now reside at their new home in Pontotoc.
Faye Dillard enjoyed a visit in Pontotoc with Betty Howard for lunch at her home on Wednesday.
Lisa and Cade Hooker enjoyed the Fourth of July holiday weekend at Smith Lake in Alabama as all the kids were there, Sophie, Ella Kate, Maggie, Wilkes and Anna Reese, and their guests, Lucy Jumper and Natty Morris of West Union. Water sports and the cookouts at various cabins around the Double Springs town we’re enjoyed.
The annual VBS at Hurricane Baptist Church will be held July 18-22. Bro. Philip Brock is the host pastor.
A church fellowship meal at Hurricane Baptist and then fireworks on July 3, following the regular evening service were enjoyed by the congregation.
Neighbors, Charlie and Margaret Swords and family, had beautiful fireworks at their Hwy. 346 home near the Shady Grove exit on July 4.
Sue Spears enjoyed an outing to the peach orchard at Cherry Creek last week with her great-granddaughter, Mary Kate Butler of Pontotoc, and her friend, Peyton, of South Carolina. Earlier in the spring they had attended an Ole Miss baseball game as Peyton was on the South Carolina team vs. Ole Miss.
Recently, I had a call from a friend that had seen Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, on the Square in Oxford. The next week it was reported in the Invitation magazine that she was honored by the university at The Gertrude Ford Center... on campus for her providing books and support for a reading program throughout the U.S. The couple had dined at a popular restaurant on the Square while in Oxford also.