A brief break from “the dog days of summer” followed the end of that hottest part of the season on Aug. 11 as sporadic, rain showers and a few, cloud bursts in the region can make or break a crop or a lawn in the Hill Country hamlet of Hurricane, and it also brought drought relief as well in the surrounding counties of the Mud and Lappatubby Creeks and for the Tallahatchie River’s run that empties into Sardis Lake. A ride through our neighborhood during the weekend had signs for watermelons for sale on Hwy. 346 and on Shady Grove Road. By the way, our own family crop has proved to be sweet and is always a fun, country treat for the ‘grandarlins’ that will eventually evolve into a seed-spitting contest or the all-time favorite of making “false teeth” with the rind. Even Dracula would be impressed with some of their handiwork. Another summer is drawing to a close as the subtle signs signaling September’s on the horizon are hard to ignore as follows: the hummingbird vines have taken over the patio with the birds feeding at a frenzied pace, the pink, lady lilies began to bloom on Aug. 1 and will soon be replaced by the red, spider lilies that foretells of the first frost in approximately six weeks, and our family’s hunters are busy in the cleanup of the cabin and the hunting stands and the grounds for the dove season and for a new season to hunt deer locally while the animal is still sporting “velvet” horns, and plus the plans for an Ole Miss game on Labor Day weekend. ‘Fall-elujah’ is all that I can say as I perused this new slogan for advertising as the catchphrase caught my attention, and I thought it was in sync with my own anticipation of praise and thankfulness for autumn to arrive!
