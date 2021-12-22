The tempo of the holiday season really begins to get frantic during the week of Christmas Day as families are meeting for dinners at the Hurricane Community Center or in their homes around the neighborhood. The churches have programs for the youngsters and then a social following with finger foods. Some families are traveling to vacation destinations during the school break as well. One thing is for certain is that you can count on acts of kindness to abound in our small North Mississippi Hill Country hamlet of Hurricane during this season of celebration in honor of Christ’s birthday. Take the time to consider the impact that our Savior’s birth has had as December 25th is listed on calendars throughout the world. No one else in mankind’s history has this distinction of such a birthdate celebration. Truly said, “Jesus is the reason for the season.”
Enjoying the Ole Miss-Middle Tennessee basketball game at the Pavilion on December 15 were the following: Jamie Foster of Ecru and Caroline, Stephen, Autumn, and Asher Brents.
The young fans came home with red pompoms that they took to Braxton Hooker’s junior high game at NPAC on Thursday night. Who cared that the pompoms were not the orange and blue Viking colors as Autumn enjoyed sharing her enthusiastic story to listeners on the home side and to the concessions stand workers that her team won with a “shake and a rah” for the Rebels. Also Faye Dillard and Freida Browning attended the NPAC game. The Graham generations of great-great grandchildren keep Aunt Faye young as she travels frequently to NPAC, West Union, or New Site for basketball action. By the way, she has the distinction of being inducted into the Hall of Fame in Jackson as an All-Star basketball guard for her Holmes Junior College playing days from 1950-2 as well as another Hurricane High alumni Coach Zane Hale from the 1950s was inducted into the MAC Hall of Fame in Jackson for being an outstanding basketball coach at Hurricane High and completed his career at NPAC with over 600 career wins. Both of these citizens are active members of Hurricane Baptist and are involved in community, county, and state activities following their teaching and coaching careers. Keep active is their motto as both are octogenarians now.
Graden and I attended the Pontotoc Ridge Runners Car Club’s Christmas meeting at Seafood Junction. While there, we talked to Danny and Demetria Robbins of Pontotoc and to Regina and Jerry Smith of New Orleans as the ladies are Caples’ family sisters, formerly of Hurricane . Also A.M. and Shelia Norwood of Pontotoc were dining with a group from Grenada Lake as they fish and camp there often with these friends.
The 59th annual Hurricane Baptist Church Bible Conference had guest evangelists from South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Bro. Philip Brock (Mrs. Perri) was our host pastor and his wife. Also, special music was presented by the McBride Family of Indiana, by Bro. and Mrs. Melvin Akin of South Carolina, and by Bro. Stacy Pearcy of Tennessee, an accomplished Gospel songwriter, vocalist, and pianist. Next year will be the 60th anniversary of the conference.
Congratulations are to Amelia C. Robbins of Pontotoc, who graduated from BMC in December. Her parents are Barry and Marsha S. Carnes, a native of Hurricane. Her grandmother, Frances Graham Sneed, a nonagenarian now, attended. We have another teacher to add to the Warren-Graham Reunion family roster.
Get-well wishes are to Jacob Carter of Robbins Loop as this nine-year-old is home now from St. Jude. His great-aunt Onice Carter has been enjoying board games with Jacob at his home.
The Senior Saints lunch-bunch from Hurricane Baptist enjoyed dining at The Outpost at Pickwick Lake in early December for their monthly meeting. This restaurant also has a gift store in the rustic, log-cabin style complex.
We had a good night at New Site gym on December 17 as the Lady Royals defeated Saltillo and at halftime of the boys’ game, the defending Class 2A champions were presented their State Championship rings, very impressive like a pro model that the girls had fund raisers for to buy the entire team one. Coach Sparks presented last year’s team members first, then the three seniors, and other team players as well. Aden Hooker, Lily Whitley, and Lindsey Dickerson are the seniors for 2021-2. The Royals complete their first semester of play at New Site on Monday, December 20 versus Red Bay, Alabama, and it is homecoming for the Royal teams.
Cade, Lisa, Ella Kate and Sophie Hooker attended the Ducks Unlimited Banquet in Charleston on December 18. Lisa had coordinated this event for several years before moving to our community. Her dad, Bob Sudduth, resides in Coila in the Delta.
A recent Daily Journal article featured the Christmas tree farm of Adam and Alli Carnes of Pontotoc. They quickly sold their trees; so the 2021 season was successful. Adam’s parents are Barry and Marsha Carnes, and his grandmother is Frances G. Sneed.
The Wise Family Farm on Shady Grove Road just north of the Hwy. 346 intersection has a beautiful display of holiday lights at their agri-tourism site offering sights, tastes, and sounds of the season for guests.
Our community was deeply saddened by the revelation that nee Felicia Walls of Thaxton was listed as being murdered by an assailant in 2007 and results are being awaited upon by her family as remains were exhumed on Cane Creek Road South. She has many relatives in the Thaxton-Hurricane neighborhoods that have looked for closure to her disappearance for years.
Celia and Dick Caron attended the funeral of his mom, Ruth Caron, 94, of Minnesota as they had a long journey to return to his hometown of Mapleton and to visit with his siblings during this time. For many years, she traveled to visit her son’s family in Hurricane as her granddaughter Renee Barefield (Donald) and their children, Lindsey and Bro. Wesley, resided in Pontotoc County too. Sympathy is extended to this family from all in Hurricane during this holiday season.