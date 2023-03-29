The weekend of March 24 brought a series of devastating tornadoes for several towns in the Mississippi Delta and also in several counties of North Mississippi. Our hearts and our prayers are for those that lost family members as well as good neighbors and friends in the towns that were hit as a result of the spring, weather patterns that spawn these twisters. The local and state and even national weather agencies that try to warn the citizens of these communities like our own in the Mud Creek region at Hurricane with their broadcasts or written texts, our old name of Esperanza is used to pinpoint our hamlet. Personally, I have researched the name change to Hurricane as an approximate date of the early 1940s as it can be confusing for new residents. To be safe, just go with the correct county for your town. By the way, WTVA-Channel 9 in Tupelo is to be commended for their around-the-clock coverage of these hours of the storms that had several twisters wreaking havoc with the powerful winds. It was especially appreciated that as Matt Laubhan was monitoring the storm’s rotation for his media presentation, he paused to pray for those in our area as the intensity and power of the storms on the radar overwhelmed the young man as he takes his job seriously and realized that the rotations were of greater strength that could and did devastate the region. Prayers for those in the days to come as residents will have to adjust to power outages, to road and debris hazards, and to just the normal routines of their communities. As always in our great state of Mississippi, the first hours of daylight brought volunteers, elected officials, and other agencies to go forward with the recovery and the rescue efforts.
Join us for a revival meeting at Hurricane Baptist Church located at 7975 Hwy. 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863. It will begin on Sunday, April 2-Thursday, April 6 (Monday-Thursday @ 7:00 p.m.). The guest preacher will be Bro. Stacy Pearcy of Tennessee. There will be old-fashioned, congregational singing nightly as well as special singing presented by Bro. Pearcy. For additional information, contact Pastor Philip Brock @ 662-489-1481. Psalm 44:1 KJV. The HBC congregation will have a catered fish-fry on Saturday afternoon, April 1, in the fellowship hall as this event is held each spring revival.
Enjoying dining at Costa on Sunday night were the following friends and family members: Gina, Mike and Case Owen, Chase, Lakyn and Cannon Owen, Haylee and Breeze Brannigan, Tony, Nate and Michelle Richardson, Chantz, Hannah and Violet Hunnicutt, Sonja, Randy and Mason Huffman, and Sarah Sappington. Braxton, Graden and I enjoyed talking to the group also. The Hunnicutt-Richardson families are eagerly awaiting the birth of a son for Hannah and Chantz.
Aden and Ethan Eaton of New Site attended the Ole Miss baseball game on Sunday, March 26, as it was a great, spring afternoon of sunshine.
Our cabin was busy on the sunny, Sunday afternoon in Lafayette Springs as Sophie Hooker and Judd McGee, Graden Hooker, Colt Hooker, and Ella Kate Hooker were out and about checking on the fishing areas or the turkey hunters. It’s a strange world as strangers can be photographed on the same properties listed as well as most people do not seem to realize that on business or land properties, you are either video recorded or a still photo is being taken in color. The funniest video that I have seen lately is that of two people casing out the front door of a home and were startled when a voice asked, “What did they need on my porch?” Needless to say, the people ran away. It’s the same today with bank robberies. Do these people not realize that they are being recorded on film? So, smile as you are probably on candid camera files!
Sue Spears and Faye Dillard enjoyed breakfast at Cracker Barrel in New Albany on Friday morning as well as shopping.
Brenda Barton was treated to lunch and to a tour at the Tammy Wynette Museum in Tremont for her birthday on March 16 by old friends of HHS from the 1960s. Those that attended were as follows: Beverly Cummings, Oweda Todd, Barbara Gardener and Clarenda Parrish. The group reported that there was a nice restaurant at the site and enjoyed their day there. While in Tremont, they visited with Barry Todd, a former resident of the community and the son of Oweda Todd (the late Bob).
Sara, Tara and Kellen Garrett enjoyed the week of spring break in Ohio with Sara’s mom, Gloria Kent. The granddaughters, Tara and Kellen, enjoyed that Gloria came home with them for a week in Hurricane then.
Cade and Lisa Hooker attended the parents‘ weekend and activities planned by KKG sorority at Ole Miss with Sophie Hooker.
Anna Reece Bradham shared that her traveling softball team in Oxford is named the Hurricanes. She said that that is a great name because I live in Hurricane. She is 10 and enjoys sports as Cade and Lisa completed their day really late the next morning with her games. By the way, Lisa’s dad, Bob Sudduth of Coila community, was OK following the Delta tornadoes as he lives three miles from Winona. A sigh of relief from our family was for him and for his brother that is his neighbor in Coila that they were safe!
On March 9, Eli Ross, a student at West Union, celebrated his 16th birthday as his grandparents, Thad and Barbara, and his dad, Chad, treated him to a steak dinner at the Warehouse in New Albany.
A belated birthday wish is Ethel Warren (the widow of Donnice) who celebrated her 93rd birthday in February. We love you Miss Ethel!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.