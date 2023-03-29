The weekend of March 24 brought a series of devastating tornadoes for several towns in the Mississippi Delta and also in several counties of North Mississippi. Our hearts and our prayers are for those that lost family members as well as good neighbors and friends in the towns that were hit as a result of the spring, weather patterns that spawn these twisters. The local and state and even national weather agencies that try to warn the citizens of these communities like our own in the Mud Creek region at Hurricane with their broadcasts or written texts, our old name of Esperanza is used to pinpoint our hamlet. Personally, I have researched the name change to Hurricane as an approximate date of the early 1940s as it can be confusing for new residents. To be safe, just go with the correct county for your town. By the way, WTVA-Channel 9 in Tupelo is to be commended for their around-the-clock coverage of these hours of the storms that had several twisters wreaking havoc with the powerful winds. It was especially appreciated that as Matt Laubhan was monitoring the storm’s rotation for his media presentation, he paused to pray for those in our area as the intensity and power of the storms on the radar overwhelmed the young man as he takes his job seriously and realized that the rotations were of greater strength that could and did devastate the region. Prayers for those in the days to come as residents will have to adjust to power outages, to road and debris hazards, and to just the normal routines of their communities. As always in our great state of Mississippi, the first hours of daylight brought volunteers, elected officials, and other agencies to go forward with the recovery and the rescue efforts.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you