Driving along Shady Grove Road, I noticed brightly colored signs stating that “I scream” and then that “you scream” that captured my attention! Finally, one stated that “ice cream” was on sale at Carrie Bell’s Shop at the Wise Family Farm. It definitely was a treat with the cool purchase with the extreme, summer heat of that day as I had been shopping before I passed by. Then I thought of the Little Debbie brand of ice cream at Walmart that incorporates their favorite cookie flavors and noticed honey bun and oatmeal flavors in the cooler. I declined that purchase and reached for our family’s favorite—Ben and Jerry’s - Cherry Garcia! They offer smaller than pint size; so I got a carton as to limit portions as the ‘grandarlins’ check our freezer located outside at the garage daily for snacks plus Popsicles as I’m tired of cleaning the brightly colored and sticky residue from furniture inside. By the way, marketing practices at the big box stores are geared to entice consumers to pick a product for purchase with these attractive signs also. Two of the new skin products that I have read ads for lately have natural ingredients also for your face including “snail mucin” to slather on for anti-aging benefits, and the other was marketed as “Drunk Elephant;” so I stopped reading the brochure and moved on down the aisle. I dislike snails, but tried Escargot while dining on a cruise ship to appease my sons’ taunting. It was akin to chewing a rubber ball; so when they weren’t looking I put it in my napkin to discard. I can’t even imagine what’s in the Drunk Elephant; so I just quit perusing the ingredients and proceeded to the checkout.
Bradley and Kathy Montgomery were honored on their Golden Anniversary with a surprise family party at Butler’s Restaurant in New Albany as the following coordinated the event: Brent, Terra, Scarlett, Gracen, and Ansley Montgomery, Bro. Troy, Melissa, Andrew, Molly and Mason Montgomery, Bro. Joey, Greta, and Joseph Moody, Lucas and Valerie Wiggington, Avery, Charlee, Jacob, and Caleb Moody, Rusty and Beverly Cummings, and Shane and Suzanne Montgomery.
Enjoying a bountiful, Sunday dinner with Kurt and Trudie Thompson at their Smoke Top Road home on July 17 were the following: Betty Pierce of Strongsville, Ohio; Larry and Clarenda Parrish, Elizabeth and Emme Thompson, Drake Steele, and Gatlin Roye. By the way, the Smoke Top area boasted an elementary school in its heyday on the little mountain!
Montgomery cousins of the ‘50s and teens of the ‘60s in Hurricane enjoyed the new Elvis movie in Tupelo as follows: Brenda Barton, Betty Pierce, Clarenda Parrish, and Beverly Cummings.
Guide Browning attended the Tupelo Con Fan Convention for Marvel comic books at the Furniture Market in Tupelo on Saturday.
We enjoyed having everyone home for Sunday dinner at Shady Oaks on July 17 as the end of summer is swiftly approaching for schools and colleges in the neighborhood. Aden will be attending NEMCC in Booneville as she’s already attended orientation and registered for the fall semester. Sophie will be a sophomore at Ole Miss as she was also on the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester in May and returns for the fall semester and for KKG activities as well. Braxton and Harper attend NPAC and play sports. Maggie, Wilkes, Anna Reese, and Ella Kate go to West Union as EK will be in the ninth grade and plays basketball; so we have a varied schedule for events for the fall. The summer slump will pick up as hunting season will begin on Labor Day weekend as well. Some of the grandchildren’s travel destinations for the summer have included the following: Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Mexico, Kentucky and Texas. A special guest on Sunday was Parker Gates of West Union for lunch and then Betty Pierce of Ohio was here early for the big, bad country breakfast of Pop’s.
I always enjoy a visit with Jimmie G. Warren at her home on Peyton Branch. The lawn and the entrance to the farm is immaculately landscaped and mown as well as her flowers. It’s one of the homes of my childhood visits that continues to remain the same as most of my friends’ parents and my own are deceased or have relocated to be near their children. I took fresh tomatoes as I have been canning tomato ketchup and have become like Lucy and Ethel on that infamous episode of “I Love Lucy” as they work in a chocolate factory and the conveyor belt speeds up and the fun begins with the ladies trying to meet production by eating the candy and other means of getting rid of the abundant confections whizzing by them on the assembly line. Those first tomato sandwiches of the season were great, but seem mundane now as that fresh taste of the summer season has been satiated. Now, the watermelon crop is the awaited fruit!
Get-well wishes are to the following: Chancey Terry, Herb Montgomery, Selena McGregor, Grace Rackley, Glenda Hale, and Coach Zane Hale.
The VBS will be held July 18-22 at Hurricane Baptist Church beginning at 6 p.m. nightly until 8:30 p.m. with the commencement program on Friday night with a church-wide fellowship on Friday. Host pastor is Bro. Philip Brock. Contact at 662-489-1481 for additional information or for a ride in the church bus.
Dr. Steve Montgomery and his dad, Bill Montgomery of Pontotoc, were in Hurricane on Sunday afternoon. They attended the Faulkner Conference Tour at Sand Springs Cemetery and on a nearby farm as the plane crash there on November 10, 1935, was that of pilot Dean Falkner, the youngest brother of American author, William Faulkner of Oxford, and of three community residents, Bud Warren, Lamon Graham, and Henry Graham, all cousins. The four men in that plane all died in that crash in our community. You will notice that I spelled the pilot’s name as Falkner and his brother’s last name as Faulkner as the author added the “u” to sound more British during his writing career. In the cemetery at Oxford, both variations of the name are used for the kin on the tombstones. At Sand Springs Cemetery, the Warren and Graham cousins all have impressive, white stones that are alike. I was told at an early age by the late Dhu Warren of Sand Springs that a wing of the canvas plane fell off first and landed in the cemetery. Then the plane crashed in a nosedive at full, throttle into a field on the nearby farm of Henry Graham, one of the passengers. Ironically, this area in the cemetery where the wing fell, it was to become the gravesites of the three passengers from Hurricane. As I taught American Literature for 27 years, this was always a favorite part of my student’s year at NPAC as I shared old family newspaper clippings and photos of the family from that era. As a part of the Literature Live series, my students and I conducted written and recorded interviews of those that witnessed the crash. We always toured the Ole Miss library, Rowan Oak, and then returned via Hwy. 346 by Sand Springs to conclude our field trip. My last interview was via phone as an Oxford attorney had attended the funeral as a child as he lived at Pinedale then. Several thousand folks were estimated to have attended at the small church that was built in 1929 across from the cemetery, of course, the viewing was held outside as well as the crowd that filed by waited during the sermon. Only the three families were inside the church for the triple funeral service.