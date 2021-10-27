Our Hurricane community has enjoyed a splendid week of weather often called “Indian summer” by the locals. The warm days and the cooler temps of the nights were enjoyed as residents were harvesting crops, baling hay, and enjoying hayrides, football games, and other autumn activities as this week is the last hurrah for October. A quick look at the upcoming calendar shows that many of the local churches observe harvest services soon as our area of the Hill Country of North Mississippi was once strictly a farming region. Now the furniture industry is the norm for a lot of the workforce in the region.
The traditions of families and of churches still abound with large gatherings for festivals and food laden tables as once the time-honored “dinner on the grounds” had the large oaks for shade and the long planks on sawhorses made for impromptu tables. I know now that most of the churches have fellowship halls, but the fun one had as a child viewing the tempting platters of fried chicken and homemade cakes and waiting upon “Grace” to be delivered by an elder leader who could seem to ramble on forever to a youngster peeking at the feast with one eye closed and one eye open! Those were the days before Covid and the threat of food-poisoning as food could sit on the table half a day covered by Granny's white tablecloth until supper. No one worried about getting a virus then. By the way, whatever on earth happened to “lettuce bugs” as everyone in Hurricane had them from 1960-2 at Pontotoc Hospital. The reason that I know is that we lived “in town” for two years; so everybody from Hurricane just stayed with Sis and Warren on Main Street until all the family could drive back home together. It was like a block party especially on the weekends during the “lettuce bugs” epidemic. Hopefully, the pandemic will soon pass too! So blessed and thankful for our heritage of good neighbors and friends in Hurricane throughout the years!
Faye Dillard enjoyed a visit from Ronnie and Jonnie Lundgren of Collierville, Tennessee, as they brought by lunch from Newk’s. The Lundgrens were camping at Trace Lake in Pontotoc; so Ronnie, the grandson of the late Charles and Lorene Dillard Perry of Memphis, enjoyed coming by the old Dillard home place. The Lundgrens said that Trace Lake was their favorite campsite during the autumn.
Old Hurricane friends, Clarenda Parrish, Kay Graham, Brenda Barton, and Sondra McGann, treated Oweda Todd to Oby’s for her birthday lunch in Oxford on October 19.
Emma Robbins, the daughter of Phillip and Courtney, celebrated her third birthday on October 26.
Our Shady Oaks farm enjoyed the young folks and their parents who attended the annual hayride and chili fest plus good desserts on Friday night. A bumper crowd was parked along the driveway by the neatly mown hillsides filled with large, round bales of hay. Fun and games and the trail ride by the lake and the ponds kept the participants busy. It’s always good to hear the laughter and the shrieks as well as they journey around the acreage to Tywhiskey Bottom.
Anniversary milestones are to Bro. Phillip and Jean Logan, 51, and to Bro. Clifton and Cindi Waldron, 31.
Randy and Renee’ Hale Taylor of Tupelo were in the community on Sunday afternoon at Sand Springs Cemetery as she visited the gravesite of her dad, the late Lowell Hale. Lowell was the son of the late Milburn and Gertha Graham Hale of Hurricane. Her mom is Hazel Mask Hale. While here, they stopped with Faye Dillard at her home. I enjoyed a letter from Frances Graham Sneed of Avonlea in Tupelo as she sent some old, family photos that were made during the past 50-75 years. I treasure her thoughtfulness as often photos are just packed away. I read an article to send 17 photos a month to someone who would value them; so you can clear out your old clutter. It’d be a nice gesture for others to enjoy. Thank you, Frances.
Hayden Waldron had a good X-Country season with the NPAC Vikings as he’s had several photos in the Progress as well. Hayden is the son of Chris and Holly Waldron and Is the grandson of Allen and Wendy Waldron of Pleasant Dale.
Betty and Jim Pierce of Strongsville, Ohio, attended the wedding of his nephew in Washington, DC this past weekend. The great autumn weather was also enjoyed during their time in the city. When they returned to Ohio, their small herd of five deer were grazing on their back lawn near their patio. I showed the photos to Braxton, and he wanted to go hunting there. It’s in the city limits; so that’s a no!
I have enjoyed reading about the Lady Warriors volleyball team this season as they won the 4A State Championship. A senior, Caroline Howard, is the daughter of Ben and Gaye Howard and is the granddaughter of Betty Howard, the widow of Dr. W. B. Howard, also of Pontotoc. Dr. Howard always loved sports at Ole Miss and also served as our team doctor at Hurricane High. He would have been impressed with her stats in the sport.
Beverly and Rusty Cummings of Friendship have an attractive autumn display on Hwy. 15 that features an old, farm truck filled with orange flowers and a variety of pumpkins for the season.
A busy afternoon on October 24 had almost everyone at home for Sunday dinner. During the week, Ella Kate Hooker, 14, had bagged her first deer of the season with a bow at Lafayette Springs. They keep tabs on the season; so she has bragging rights. A bit of a dismount problem from the stand had Ella Kate wearing a boot as she hurt an ankle.
Nellie Robbins enjoyed an afternoon in Oxford on Saturday’s game day for Ole Miss-LSU as she babysat with their grandsons, James Lynch and Charlie Robbins. Her granddaughter, Nora Lynch, attended the game with her mom, Jessica. Nora enjoyed a photo op with Tim Tebow at the game.
I called Sophie Hooker for a game update on Saturday afternoon as she and Mary and Lauren attended the Ole Miss-LSU game. It was a hot afternoon in the stadium, but a great game.