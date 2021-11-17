What’s in our Hurricane community’s heritage? The Thanksgiving holiday is only 10 days away; so a look back at the history of our settlement that was once called Esperanza and the post office also as it was named for an Indian princess of the tribe known as Chickasaw. It is evident that the First Americans once inhabited these fertile bottom lands and the North Mississippi Hill Country as chards of pottery and arrowheads are still somewhat plentiful along the creeks and the rivers of the region. After the plowing of the local fields and following a rain, a handful of residents can be found walking these areas of the Mud and the Lappatubby Creeks that soon flow into the larger Tallahatchie River searching for artifacts of these people. As a child, I followed my dad around the neighborhoods close to Hurricane as he enjoyed the retrieval of these artifacts to help document these First Americans that inhabited the land before the Chickasaw Session of 1836. Soon an influx of white settlers from Appalachia and the East Coast of the United States moved into North Mississippi to begin an era of homesteading the old Chickasaw Homeland as the settlers were primarily Scots, English or Irish descendants. The Removal of the tribe would take some years to be completed to Oklahoma as the lands were sold. Then these settlers became known for a farming lifestyle in Hurricane as succeeding generations would clear the forests of the community to farm cotton, corn, and other crops needed for their families. These farming traditions are evident today somewhat to a lesser extent than the old days as the furniture industry has been a game changer in our part of the Deep South. Also, the month of November is designated as Native American month in America; so, our legacy in Hurricane definitely denotes that these early inhabitants contributed to our history including the oral and the written traditions of our region.
Betty Stubblefield hosted a luncheon and a craft day at her home and her shop Country at Heart in Hurricane on Nov. 9. Those enjoying her generosity of supplying the materials and for her expertise in crafting a decorative pumpkin for the season were as follows: Perri Brock, Linda Weeden, Dorothy Brock, Verline Stepp, Mollie Miller, Lisa Pinelli, Freda White, Merle Hill and Kathy Montgomery.
Ansley Montgomery, the daughter of Brent and Tara, celebrated her fourth birthday on Nov. 6.
Enjoying their annual hunt to Colorado were the following: Chipper Hicks, Adam Gafford, Allen Gafford, Anthony Leath, and Renick Ross.
Faye Dillard enjoyed lunch at The Grill in Pontotoc with two of her former students, Kim Bedford and Melinda Nowicki on Nov. 9.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, Robbie Ettehad of Rosemark, Tenn., visited Freida Browning at her home. Robbie had been to the Class of 1971 reunion for Ecru High School hosted at the fellowship hall of Ecru Baptist Church. Robbie is the sister of the late Don Browning.
Colt Hooker and his tracking dogs, Rio and Roxie, have been working the deer hunting seasons for Whitetail Heaven Lodge in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The other dogs he left in the kennel at home have been used locally by family members. These German wire-haired pointers are some of the best trackers that our family has used. So, if u can’t find that deer, let him know.
Gabe May is home for a break following basic training with the Marines at Paris Island, S. C. Those who traveled to South Carolina to bring him home we’re the following: His mom, Amy Clowers; his sister, Lexi May; and his grandmother, Linda Weeden.
Lisa and Emily DeLashmet of Dyersburg, Tenn., visited with Freida Browning on Saturday. The ladies enjoyed lunch in Ecru at Zuby’s Cafe as this is a new restaurant in town. Also Lisa and Emily were in town for the Ole Miss football game on Saturday night. They stopped to see Lisa’s niece, Caroline Brents, and her family, Stephen, Autumn, and Asher, on the way to Oxford.
Kenneth and Liz Duncan of Houlka were Sunday afternoon visitors of Larry and Clarenda Parrish at their Sand Springs home.
Republican Party Chairmen of eight counties enjoyed a North Mississippi meeting in New Albany with Chairman Sue Morrison of Union County serving as the hostess. Chairman Faye Dillard of Pontotoc County attended. The group enjoyed a meal catered by Tallahatchie Gourmet of New Albany. Also, Hunter Fooshee of Pontotoc attended as a guest with Faye Dillard of Hurricane on Nov. 11.
Cade and Lisa Hooker attended the wedding of Alli Coker of Ecru and Brandon Higgason if South Pontotoc on Saturday, Nov. 13, an outdoor wedding at the home of Ali’s parents.
Correction for the WWI article last week as Jim Burchfield was the brother of Oscar Burchfield. A special thanks are to Dean Burchfield and to Nelda Morgan for their information about their grandfather. I rely on Dean for military history as he has an outstanding recall for the subject.
Graden and Susan Hooker and Brooke, Braxton, and Harper Hooker of Hurricane attended the Senior Night at New Site Hugh School as Aden Hooker was part of the group honored at the basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 9. A video was enjoyed by the crowd as each senior made a presentation.
There was a freeze during the weekend as a killing frost hit Hurricane. Now it’s hog-killing time in the community as usually the week of Thanksgiving brings this type of weather. I knew when Betty Pierce of Strongsville, Ohio, left two fur scarves that it is usually an accurate prediction of our upcoming winter weather as it will be colder than normal when she leaves these types of warm gifts from Cleveland. You just can’t get good winter scarves or clothing like those needed for frigid temperatures in our neck of the woods in the Deep South. She’s better than the proverbial brown, wooly-worms of legendary prognostication skills with her uncanny ability for what the weather will be.
The congregation of Hurricane Baptist enjoyed our annual Harvest Day services on Nov. 14 and a meal for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The guest evangelist was Bro. Daniel Waters of Dyersburg, Tenn.