Due to the record-high temperatures in July, our Hurricane community’s residents have been trying to stay cool as well as provide shade and water for the farm animals or for their pets. As an afterthought, the farm animals and pets often go to the ponds, creeks or lakes in our locality. The dogs on our farm sit at the lake’s edge and cool off. There are no cattle on our farm now, but the neighbors to the east have cows that are into deep-water swimming as they are in the lake daily as the ‘grandarlins’ and I drive by and notice the cattle moving through the water as we are on our way to “Happy Hour” at Sonic in Ecru as they reduce the prices at the drive-in during this time. The cool drinks can be infused with fresh fruits and have become a go-to from 2-4 p.m. No, the cows are not walking in the shallows as they are near the levee paddling along (Merrily, I suppose) to beat the scorching sun. By the way, if we travel northwest for our treat, we can stop at Carrie Bell’s ice cream shop on Shady Grove Road as recent purchases have been fresh peach and vanilla flavors in a sugar cone. Now is the time to drive on out to “our neck of the woods” for a genuine, Mississippi summertime treat and enjoy an old-fashioned dip of ice cream or get a home-grown watermelon across the road at the tent. 

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you