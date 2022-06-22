Summer officially begins on June 21; so, the weather forecast has triple-digit temperatures for the entire week ahead. The lawns and the homes along our Hwy. 346 to Hurricane are beautifully landscaped and mown as most of the right of ways are taken care of by individual families beginning at the red light in Ecru and ending at the junction of Hwy. 336 west and near the Lafayette County line. Also, the churches along the route as well as the community center have immaculate grounds with the blue hydrangeas in full bloom at Sand Springs Community Church are worth a slow drive by to get a photo as they have always been on each side of the front portico there in my lifetime since the early 1950s. My own lawn boasts the same mop head hydrangeas from the pioneer stock, but this year my plants are pink. According to gardening experts, the causes for the color of the blooms to change are due to the soil contents of either an alkaline or an acid base plus I’m not sure how that works as I found lavender colors in my plants this year as well. By the way, last year’s blight on the white, crape myrtles in the area is gone due to spraying advice. Now if we could just stop the “crape murderers” from using those chainsaws on the shrubs in the surrounding communities, they would really be growing beautifully. Yes, they really have garden clubs in the South that report on this atrocious, pruning behavior.
On June 17, 2022, Shane Montgomery was inducted into the MAC Hall of Fame in Jackson as the program noted that he was a championship coach in the sports of basketball and softball having coached at Tremont, Ripley, and North Pontotoc Attendance Center. He had also served as President of the MAC from 2013-14. Those that attended the event from Hurricane and from Pontotoc County are as follows: Shane and Susanne Montgomery, Beverly Cummings, Clarenda Parrish, Bradley and Kathy Montgomery, Kay Graham, Tom and Brenda Moore, Zane Hale, and Roger Smith. Other attendees were from Tremont and Ripley as they supported Shane at this event. Hats are off to this retired coach as he had a stellar career of 30 years. His parents were the late Troy and Polly Brandon Montgomery of Hurricane.
Clarenda Parrish, Beverly Cummings, and Kay Graham enjoyed the hospitality of Rick and Pat Richardson at their Madison home during a weekend trip to Jackson. Also, they enjoyed meeting Grace and Micah Golding, the grandchildren of Rick and Pat while there.
Michelle Walker (Nicky) extends a cordial invitation to a 90th birthday party for her mom, Ruthie Faye Garrison, at the Hurricane Community Center on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. Ruthie is a 1950 graduate of Hurricane High and is the daughter of the late Ben and Bea Ross Bullard.
June is officially Dairy Month in Mississippi and representing Hurricane is the Graham Dairy on Benjamin Road that is run by Jeremy Graham and his wife, Beth, and daughters, Mary Hatley and Kendall. The home place of his grandparents, the late Austin “Buck” and Blanche Hearn Graham, is a pristine, white farmhouse located next door to the dairy entrance. The family resides across the road from the dairy, and they attend Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. Their daughters attend NPAC. Jeremy’s parents are Dewayne and Denice Hale Graham, their neighbors, and the former dairy owners. They are very family-oriented as they have tours for students each year to visit the farm.
Enjoying dinner at Outlaws Restaurant in Thaxton were the family of Tranny and Zelda Montgomery and their friends as follows on Thursday night: Becky, Steve, Dalton, and Luke Tutor, Ecru; Beth, Ben, Leah and Millie Wray, Hurricane; Kayleigh Jenkins, Koe Lane Tutor, Ecru; Tony Langley; Lauren Elliott and Hope Carr. Graden and I enjoyed talking to those in the group.
Faye Dillard and Sue Spears dined at Cracker Barrel Restaurant in New Albany for breakfast on Saturday morn.
Steve and Betty Stubblefield were guests of Adam, Brandy, Cohen, Willa Kate, and Myla Stubblefield during Father’s Day weekend at their Smith Lake, Alabama, cabin. The group enjoyed a cookout and the boat rides around the scenic area of Double Springs.
Father’s Day Sunday was a hectic one on the hill as the dinner following our morning church services had six of the eight grandchildren there with gifts for Pop. We returned for the evening service at Hurricane Baptist as Bro. Easton Smith preached. The Smiths, Easton and Suanna, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of a daughter in December; so retired grandparents to be in Hurricane are Roger and Terri Smith, the daughter of Zane and Glenda Hale.
Twins, Jake and Ryder Leath, the sons of Brandy and Anthony, celebrated their 11th birthday on June 13.
Braxton Hooker enjoyed a camping trip to Pickwick Lake with Rhodes Patton and his family, Adam and Cassidy, as they left with bicycles and other camping and fishing gear to enjoy the weekend.
Well, the big fish have been coming in from Pickwick Lake as the hand-grabbing season is on for the big catfish! It’s also called noodling in Oklahoma. I call it crazy as the alligators are moving up the Tenn-Tom each year northward. Our oldest granddaughter, Sophie, has a big scar on her wrist from a recent catch as she holds the fish through the gills; so it can’t get away. The fish was a monster gnawing on her arm; so Pop shared on Sunday afternoon that he only threw one animal back that he caught in a log—an angry beaver!