Saying goodbye to the friends of summer has been a subtle succession of their leaving the countryside around Shady Oaks as the varied birds and butterflies were here one day and then were completely gone before I realized that the annual migrations to the South were in progress.
Looking back to the springtime, the crazy, chattering magpies or purple martins that hated the lawnmower running close to their gourds would make an occasional dive toward me, and I turned quickly to another direction. I did see Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” in 1963; so, I don’t bother flocks of birds at any time. Next, the hummingbird sightings started to dwindle in early September. Finally, the only flight patterns that I noticed around the patio were those of the yellow or Sulphur butterflies and the monarchs; so, fall is almost here. By the way, I read that the butterflies needed water sources during this record heat wave of the “Summer of 2023” so, I started filling terra cotta plates with rocks for a resting spot for the butterflies in the shallow water, and after a talk with neighbors on the south-side, they are adding a well to water varied wildlife too. Yes, it is a common practice out West now for water to be pumped from wells into holding tanks for the wildlife on many of the Native American reservations as the game is a food source for the citizens and also used in their restaurant menus. Thinking about our own Hill Country hamlet of Hurricane in North Mississippi, “who’d a thought it“ that all the natural springs and artesian wells of the old homesteads are disappearing from the landscape as they were still abundant during the past 50 years. Americans may soon be spending more money for water than for gas. That’s really scary; so, start conserving water in our neighborhood as well.
Anniversary milestones are to the following:
Glenn and Cheryl Sullivan, 59; Glen and Pat Williams, 51; Ray and Kerri Haney, 37; Luther and Lorie Webb, 36; Brent and Tara Montgomery, 10; and J. D. and Rachel Woodard, 9.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Glenda Coker, Bro. Greg Hill, Merle Hill, Jala Ross, Darrah Morrison, and Bro. Clifton Waldron.
September birthday wishes are to the following: Swayze Mooneyhan, Barbara Ross, JD Mooneyhan, Aubrie Graves, Andrea Bain, Huntley Graves, Kyle Graves, Lacie Simmons, Sara Grace Simmons, Dallys Hicks, Malaydyn Lopez, Selena McGregor, Penny Logan, Rita Alexander, Eli Brock, Bro. Philip Brock, Walt Cook, Morgan Williamson, Knox Poe, Nate Richardson, Laine Robbins, Mary Ann Quillian, Caroline Williams, Tina Hooker, Pearl Short, Mavie Jo Knight, Jennie Oglesby, Teresa Hooker, Regina Tutor, Briana Fae Brown, Jim Todd, Jennifer Dowdy, Emily Wynn, Quinn Quillian, Lou Gaston, Gracen Montgomery, Sam Dowdy, Penny Ferrell, Marietta Gafford, Tyler Nunnelee, Anita Nunnelee, Hunter Brannigan and Betty Howard.
Pat Benjamin of Pontotoc and Kathy Montgomery enjoyed their annual “sisters” trip to Branson, Mo., for the autumn season in the Ozarks. They enjoyed the Sight and Sound Theatre’s production of Queen Esther. Of course, the shopping and dining were a plus.
Recently, Graden and I attended the summer revival at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church near Corinth. The host pastor was Bro. Josh Westmoreland, a native of Pontotoc County, and the visiting evangelist was Bro. CT Townsend of South Carolina. The pastor Emeritus of Wheeler Grove Baptist is Bro. Kara Blackard (Linda), a native of the Shady Grove/Lone Star communities on the Pontotoc /Union County lines. Another Hurricane connection at the meeting, was Bro. Ronnie Barefield of Ripley, a former resident of our hamlet and the husband of nee Donna Hale of Hurricane.
Enjoying a long weekend in Orange Beach and the Florabama “Battle of the Bulls” were the following: Marley Bennett, Braxton, Harper, Colt and Brooke Hooker, Dosson Hamblin and Luke Daugherty. A lot of Pontotoc people were at their condo attending the rodeo as the arena is located on the Florida-Alabama state lines.
Faye Dillard enjoyed birthday cake and coffee with Betty Howard of Pontotoc on Monday, Sept. 11, as she was 96. Others attending were as follows: Heather and Bill Howard, Jr., Memphis; Elizabeth Howard, Nashville; and her friend, Taylor Wilkinson.
On Sunday, Sept. 10, Jo Lane Warren (the widow of Bob) was honored with a party for her 90th celebration at Oak Dale Baptist Church. A lifelong resident of the Sand Springs-Hurricane area, she’s always been a constant in her church and family reunions as well as the community center and the cemeteries upkeep. We love you, Josie!!
I enjoyed talking to Kim Bedford last week as she was shopping for a complete, dove-hunting suit for her grandson, Carson Reed, age 7, at Moore’s. I was there, too, for the same camo set for my grandson, Braxton. Both grandmothers had tried to conserve money, but you have to buy all the clothing pieces plus a cap. So, that was a second drive to town. She’s just beginning with the first hunt this year with Carson; so, she had an excuse. I didn’t. Why could you not just mix and match those camo colors? Seems reasonable.
Evie James Gonzalez, the daughter of Anna and George, celebrated her first birthday on Aug. 16. Grandparents are Robert and Kim Gilliam, and she’s the youngest of the great-grandchildren of the late Oakley Hooker, the first mayor of the town, and of Charlotte Holden Hooker of Thaxton.
Linda Weeden enjoyed a long, working vacation in her hometown of Hermann, Mo., during July. She has bought her parents’ home place and tried to get all the repairs completed. The weather didn’t cooperate as she had to stop for rain delays. Just two separate rains of five inches, and that can put a halt to trenches and lines. Now, she can go for that R & R during the autumn.
