The “month in, month out” (August and July) seemed untimely, but I checked my calendar and, indeed, it is the eighth month of the solar calendar as the area schools and then the institutes of higher learning will register next for the eight ‘grandarlins’. So, I have been busy with their last-minute requests for those ‘gotta’ have items that will make them social outcasts forever if they do not have. Also, I try to carve out time to take each one or a couple of them to eat out for their birthdays as two are within this week by ending July with a party for one and then beginning with another one’s party on the third of August. Calls abound as schedules are tweaked to include a group of 14 or more as many of their friends attend as well. When our large party enters the designated restaurant, the first response is for the waiter to get out the party hat as it is a large sombrero with a lot of bling! By the way, the signs of the season in Hurricane are that the summer is on the wane include the following: the pink-lady surprise lilies dot the lawns along our rural areas forecasting six weeks until the autumn, the produce stands at the local farms are laden with tomatoes, watermelons and sweet corn as well as butterbeans and peas, and the crops are “laid by” waiting for the mid-September harvests or later according to the spring plantings. So, enjoy these extremely, hot and lazy, and hazy days of summer as they too will soon be a memory of the hottest summer ever recorded in July in the USA as news agencies remind us daily.
Anniversary milestones are to the following for August: Jack and June Ezell, 56; Chipper and Debra Hicks, 54; Graden and Susan Hooker, 52;
Ferrell and Anita Garrett, 48; Bro. Philip and Perri Brick, 20; Benjamin and Brittany Hill, 13; Sam and Anna Claire Rorie, 8; Cade and Lisa Hooker, 2; and Chase and Madison Hale, 2.
Birthday wishes are to the following for August: Wilkes Bradham, Asher Browning, Perri Brock, Evelyn Russell, Ruthie Warren, Jeff Warren, Ty Montgomery, Clay Russell Wade, Stephenie Warren, Ella Kate Hooker,;
Joseph Wiginton, Roger Smith, Dean Burchfield, Dana Spears, Jason Hall, Morgan Williamson, Tina Hooker, Luther Webb, Jeff Olsen, Tranny Montgomery, Bonnie Graham;
Natalie Akers;
Chuck Warren, Linda Laher,, Wendell Russell, Allie Leath, Kristin Warren, Jerry Mayo, Shanna Wise, Kaitlin East, Rachel Woodard, Jason Stepp, Jeff Garrett, Senator Kathy Chism, Judy Douell, Laci Bain, Karen McLaughlin and Jerry Robbins.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Greg Graham, Mitchell Todd, Steve Tutor, Bro. Clifton Waldron, Chance Graham, Glenda Hale and Carolyn Grisham.
Dr. Eric, Jill, Will and Elizabeth Frohn vacationed in NYC. The Frohns were seen during a Today Show screening on NBC during the Hoda Kotb segment. The family enjoyed the sights and the sites of the “Big Apple.”
Aden Hooker enjoyed a long weekend in Destin, Fla. as she and her Cartwright-Barron families of New Site celebrated her 19th birthday on July 31 at the beach. By the way, her sister, Johna Kate, an eighth-grade student at Marietta Jr. High, will be on the varsity basketball team at New Site this fall. Looking forward to that basketball season!
Braxton Hooker enjoyed a weekend canoe float on Bear Creek with Kendall Villarreal and her family and friends on Saturday.
Faye Dillard and I attended the Union County Republican Women’s political speaking at the Union County Courthouse moderated by their county chairwoman, Sue Morrison, of Etta. It was a well-organized event that featured local and state candidates. It was a timed event; so, the audience didn’t have time to be bored.
“Oppenheimer” is one of the current movies that is garnering a lot of reviews and additional opining from the news media as it is being called a biopic about “the father of the atomic bomb.” The three hours have been labeled as a lot of talking as opposed to being an action-packed film.
It has captured my attention as I had read the biography “American Prometheus” in 2005 by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin plus anything else about this historical time of the 1940s involving the atomic bombs that were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki as my late dad, Warren Norwood, was stationed with the Occupation Forces in Japan with the U.S. Army during the cleanup of these cities. According to the information in “Killing the Rising Sun” by Bill O’Riley, the inhabitants from these cities that survived the bombings as well as the U.S. soldiers stationed there for two years, many have had or have succumbed to various types of cancers later in life due to the radiation fallout. After my dad battled melanoma cancer for almost a year of treatments, he had a sore on a leg that was a fungal infection that was primarily known as an ailment in the Pacific Islands. The doctor wanted to know if he had traveled there recently. My dad recalled that he had a leg injury as a stick had punctured this leg during WWII, and it had taken some time to heal properly. Probably that had lain dormant within the skin area, but the treatments had weakened his immune system; so that was a possibility why it reoccurred. Also, within his division of soldiers, the majority had to have their teeth pulled with no pain killer other than alcohol due to radiation poisoning. Their dentures beginning from a young adult age were provided by the veterans’ program for their lifetime. I just try to think positive as I believe that the scientists possibly knew the side effects for these young Americans. So, I think that these American families in New Mexico that have been dealing with entire families dying of cancer should be listened to as their communities there were in the direct line of fire for those first atomic tests. Let’s be responsible with all our veterans in America as they have served our country.
