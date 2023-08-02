The “month in, month out” (August and July) seemed untimely, but I checked my calendar and, indeed, it is the eighth month of the solar calendar as the area schools and then the institutes of higher learning will register next for the eight ‘grandarlins’. So, I have been busy with their last-minute requests for those ‘gotta’ have items that will make them social outcasts forever if they do not have. Also, I try to carve out time to take each one or a couple of them to eat out for their birthdays as two are within this week by ending July with a party for one and then beginning with another one’s party on the third of August. Calls abound as schedules are tweaked to include a group of 14 or more as many of their friends attend as well. When our large party enters the designated restaurant, the first response is for the waiter to get out the party hat as it is a large sombrero with a lot of bling! By the way, the signs of the season in Hurricane are that the summer is on the wane include the following: the pink-lady surprise lilies dot the lawns along our rural areas forecasting six weeks until the autumn, the produce stands at the local farms are laden with tomatoes, watermelons and sweet corn as well as butterbeans and peas, and the crops are “laid by” waiting for the mid-September harvests or later according to the spring plantings. So, enjoy these extremely, hot and lazy, and hazy days of summer as they too will soon be a memory of the hottest summer ever recorded in July in the USA as news agencies remind us daily. 

